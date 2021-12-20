Omicron variant accounts for 73% of all cases in US
The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases come as tens of millions of people are traveling for the holidays. Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on the recent surge and what it means going forward.
"He is an incredible director, but he is also an incredible human," Courteney Cox says of Wes Craven, who died in 2015
Madelyn Allen had last been seen Dec. 13 in surveillance video leaving her dorm at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. Brent Neil Brown, 39, was arrested in connection with the 19-year-old’s disappearance.
Streep also thought her co-stars were calling her a "goat," when really they meant the acronym "GOAT," for "Greatest of All Time."
After about a week in the hospital fighting for his life in a coma, the family of a 24-year-old man said he died after being hit by a night lounge bouncer.
It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block … The post This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch appeared first on BGR.
"Your employees are so much more than robots here to make YOU money..."View Entire Post ›
The White House accused Manchin of an "inexplicable reversal in his position" and a "breach of his commitments" to Biden and other Democrats.
The pop star wears nothing but black sunglasses and leather gloves in the provocative shoot.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were caught exchanging a flirty look while on camera for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.
Sanchez worked out at the gym in a crop top and leggings while barefoot this weekend.
I am writing this on the deck of my Maldives beach villa, looking out at pristine white sand fringed with palm trees and turquoise sea. It is idyllic, exactly what I hoped for when we booked a last-minute package break earlier this month with my parents, as well as my sister and her family.
After largely holding off from touting Operation Warp Speed since leaving office, Trump is urging his supporters to "take credit" for the vaccine.
Tottenham Hotspur's European campaign for this season is over after UEFA awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory in their final Europa Conference League group match on Monday.
The far-right House member tried to make a pithy comment about Sen. Cory Booker's breakthrough COVID case.
Several organizations, including the Maryland chapter of the NAACP, are calling for male staff members at Howard County High School in the Baltimore suburb of […]
The course would be first in the desert in more than a decade; this exclusive course will go well beyond even private golf courses standards.
Alexis Skyy is over the cosmetic enhancement rumors about her body. The Instagram model took to IG to put an end to all the gossip […]
Prince Charles’s wife , Camilla Parker Bowles, is taking on an all-new role just in time for 2022.The Duchess of...