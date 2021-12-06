The Omicron variant appeared to spread between two fully vaccinated people in separate hotel rooms in Hong Kong, early research suggests

Paul Biris/Getty

Omicron appears to have infected two fully vaccinated men who were staying in separate rooms in a Hong Kong quarantine hotel.

Researchers published the early findings in a letter in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal.

"Airborne transmission across the corridor is the most probable mode of transmission," they wrote.

The early findings raise concerns about how transmissible the new variant may be.

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong announced the findings in an online research letter, which has not been finalized, in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal on Friday.

According to the research letter, one of the individuals arrived in Hong Kong from South Africa — where the Omicron variant was first identified — on November 11, while the second person arrived in the city from Canada a day earlier.

Both men were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer's two-dose shot and had tested negative for the virus within 72 hours before arrival in Hong Kong, the report said.

"On arrival at the Hong Kong airport, both case-patients stayed in the same quarantine hotel and had rooms across the corridor from each other on the same floor," according to the research letter.

According to the research, which cited closed-circuit television camera footage, the individuals infected with Omicron never left their hotel rooms during the recent quarantine period.

"No items were shared between rooms, and other persons did not enter either room," the report said, noting that the only time the two people opened their hotel doors was to collect food that was placed outside of each door.

"Airborne transmission across the corridor is the most probable mode of transmission," the researchers wrote, adding that such a spread could hint the virus is more infectious.

The person who arrived from South Africa tested positive for the coronavirus without symptoms on November 13, the report said, adding that he was taken to a hospital and isolated the next day.

The other man developed "mild symptoms" on November 17, the report said. He tested positive for the virus the next day and was also taken to a hospital.

The Omicron variant has several mutations that have public health experts concerned the strain could be more transmissible than other variants, though more research is needed.

