Omicron variant cases confirmed in at least 18 countries
Dr. Alok Patel at Stanford Children’s Health discusses the modification of vaccines since the detection of the new variant and how concerned Americans should be.
Can't get enough Selling Sunset? If you've already finished the recently released fourth season, scroll on to see what Chrishell Stause has to say about the upcoming fifth season.
The New York Times reports more than 775,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 48 million have had the virus. However, many others have likely had COVID but weren't tested or were asymptomatic and didn't realize they had it. While it's impossible to know if you've been infected without seeing a physician or getting tested, there are signs you've had it. COVID affects everyone differently, but according to virus and medical experts Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with, here are the
As you dream, your brain sifts through your memories, thoughts, and feelings. And while most people are aware that dreams can serve as a window into our cognitive states, fewer realize that they can also shed light onto aspects of our physical health. Experts from the Sleep Cycle Center (SCC) say that in particular, your dreams may be able to alert you to a potentially dangerous disorder that occurs in sleep. That's because as your brain subconsciously processes your physical symptoms, it can co
The CEO of Moderna told the Financial Times there's no world where current vaccines are as effective as against the delta variant.
The Omicron variant has more than 50 mutations, enhancing the virus' ability to infect the body.
Omicron, first identified in South Africa last week, was designated a 'variant of concern' by WHO. Here's what to know about the latest COVID variant.
The nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Scotland were all linked to the same private event, and none of the people who had tested positive for the variant had required hospital treatment, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday. The Scottish cases account for the majority of the 14 cases of Omicron so far reported in Britain, and Sturgeon said that none of the nine Scottish cases appeared to be associated with travel from Southern Africa.
The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, has been detected in two Israeli doctors, one of whom had returned from a conference in London in the past week, a spokesperson for Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv confirmed on Tuesday. Two more people have been identified in Israel as carrying the new variant, health officials have confirmed, one of them a tourist from Malawi who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Israel shut its borders to foreigners from all countries for 14 days on Saturday to try to contain the spread of Omicron and has reintroduced counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology to trace contacts of a handful of people who have likely been infected.
The variant was identified in South Africa and is labeled as a variant of concern by the the World Health Organization.
Forensic analysts have alerted the District of Columbia's Department of Forensic Sciences (DFS) that there is a new synthetic opioid circulating in the illicit drug supply in the city as it continues to grapple with a flood of fatal overdoses.Scientists at the DFS found the synthetic drugs during a routine study of used syringes in September and October, The Washington Post reported. The opioids - called protonitazene and isotonitazene - were...
When her mother experienced hypoglycemia on the anniversary of her diabetes diagnosis, Amelia Hoffman sprang to action
Nix these behaviors before bedtime to shed the pesky pounds.
There are 15+ different deodorant products being recalled after samples returned positive for benzene contamination, which is a known carcinogen to health experts.
Coronavirus hospitalizations are sharply increasing in a South African province that has been identified as an early hot spot of the omicron variant, raising concerns about the new strain as health officials work to learn more about its transmissibility and severity.The Gauteng province - which includes Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa - has seen hospitalizations spike by almost 400 percent since the beginning of November,...
Reading the news of Virgil Abloh’s death gave me chills. According to reports, he died at age 41 after battling […] The post I survived sarcoma cancer — Virgil Abloh’s death will hopefully bring awareness to the rare disease appeared first on TheGrio.
Epidemiologists said their big concern is how quickly omicron, with its high number of mutations, might spread and how it will match up against vaccines.
There are still more questions about the Omicron variant than answers. While the mutations identified suggest it has the potential to be more resistant to vaccines, invade cells more efficiently and be more transmissible than other variants, it may also turn out to cause less severe disease or it could just simply fizzle out.
I'm a fitness editor, and I live a pretty healthy lifestyle - I exercise five to six days a week, eat a whole-foods-based diet, and get at least seven hours of sleep a night - but in January of this year, I found my weight creeping up on the higher end of what I find comfortable. So, in an effort to shed some pounds, I decided to try the Noom weight-loss app.
Overzealous policies to limit opioids have significantly hampered pain control for 18 million patients with moderate to severe chronic pain.
An elderly Asian woman is in critical condition after a man randomly struck her head with a large rock in Queens on Friday morning. What happened: Quiying Ma, 61, was sweeping outside her apartment on 89th Street in Jackson Heights when the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. She sustained injuries to her head and face and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, allegedly approached Ma and bashed her head with the rock before fleeing the scene.