Disney+’s Hawkeye already completely rewrote and improved the post-credits scene of the Black Widow movie, maintaining a Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition where the stingers in the credits are total must-see events that also don’t strictly matter all that much for future movies (we got into that a bit in this piece), but when it came time to do a post-credits scene of its own in season (series?) finale “So This Is Christmas?” this past week, Hawkeye refused to play that game.