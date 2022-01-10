Omicron variant of COVID-19 depletes hospital resources across U.S.

As the Omicron variant keeps ripping across the country, hospitals are scrambling to find enough beds and staff to care for patients and emergency rooms are stretched to their limits. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim joins "CBSN AM" with the latest from New York.

