Omicron variant found in 57 countries, but Delta still dominant globally
CBS News’ Elizabeth Palmer reports 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered worldwide every day, but it's a long way from enough to end the pandemic.
CBS News’ Elizabeth Palmer reports 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered worldwide every day, but it's a long way from enough to end the pandemic.
UPDATED, with additional details: Chris Wallace made the surprise announcement on Sunday that he is departing Fox News and his longtime gig as moderator of Fox News Sunday and will be joining CNN+, the rival network’s upcoming subscription streaming service. “After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of […]
The video, reportedly filmed on Nov. 24, shows a three sets of light formations flying over the South China Sea. "That is some weird sh*t," the pilot says.
"If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives," Newsom said Saturday.
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
NBCSaturday Night Live returned from a four-week hiatus this week with a holiday message from Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci.“Do people still think I’m sexy or are we done with that?” Fauci began. “With COVID cases on the rise, people still have a lot of questions: ‘Is it safe to travel? Can I still use this as an excuse to get out of stuff? I would like to never work again.’”To answer those queries, Fauci presented a series of increasingly absurd scenarios that began with basic situations li
Elizabeth Hurley has shown off how fabulous she gets every year and has shown off her amazing body countless times. But this particular bikini picture is not only sexy but gives us a glimpse into how she feels about COVID-19 vaccines. Hint: she’s all for it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘S
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
The charge for the “19 Kids and Counting” alum could be classified as a “Class A or B misdemeanor” offense and could result in some jail time for Duggar if not mitigated to a fine, per the Arkansas statutes.
Perhaps this wouldn’t be an issue if Tyler Herro was playing in Size 12s. But whether it’s his Size 13 sneakers or spatial unawareness, these have proven challenging times for the third-year Miami Heat guard and even some of his teammates. As he prepared for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, Herro acknowledged that something has been off lately, namely his footing. ...
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.
Verstappen beat Hamilton on a hugely controversial final lap of the season - as Mercedes launch their appeal
The team's concerns about the procedures before the final restart could flip the championship back to Lewis Hamilton.
COVID-19 symptoms have evolved over time. Here's what you should be on the lookout for these days.
This is a developing story…
A woman fell off a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony and into the Pacific Ocean early Saturday morning, spurring an ongoing international search effort.
Bridgeport Police DepartmentThe remains of a Connecticut man were discovered buried five feet under a garage more than eight years after he vanished, and now the local landlord who led detectives to his body faces murder charges.Bridgeport police said on Thursday that “strong evidence” suggests the two men arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro had beaten and choked him to death on the night of Sept. 22, 2013. After murdering Castro, Shawn Gibson, 45, and Terrance B
A group of insurers is handing out cash after hoarding $5 billion in excess funds.
Roberts joined the high court’s three liberal justices in discussing the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.
Have several seats, Washington fans. The Cowboys had to bring in their own benches because Fed Ex Field is trash. | From @KDDrummondNFL