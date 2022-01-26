Omicron variant less severe than other pandemic waves, CDC says: COVID updates

Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Tuesday found that although the omicron variant has shattered COVID-19 case and hospitalization records, other factors have shown it's still less severe than other waves in the pandemic.

The highly contagious variant has pushed the U.S. to break 1 million cases in a day multiple times and the pace of reported deaths is currently above 15,000 per week.

But despite omicron seeing the highest reported numbers of hospitalizations during the pandemic, the ratio of emergency department visits and hospitalizations to case numbers were actually lower compared to the COVID waves from the delta variant and during winter 2020–21, the study says.

Intensive care unit admission, length of stay, and in-hospital deaths were all lower during omicron, the CDC report says, likely in part due to vaccinations and booster shots. 207 million Americans have been vaccinated during omicron's period, compared to 178 million during delta and only 1.5 million during the winter 2020-21 period.

Although omicron is seemingly less severe, its contagiousness is still stretching the medical system to its limits: the number of people with COVID visiting emergency departments was 86% higher than during delta, according to the CDC.

The federal government recently sent military medical teams to six states to help hospitals overburdened by the coronavirus, and governors have ordered the Ohio and Kansas National Guard to hospitals to help alleviate staffing issues.

The CDC report tracked data up until Jan. 15, when the rise in hospital admissions seemed to be slowing.

Also in the news:

Only 40% of the U.S. population has received the extra COVID-19 vaccination dose, considerably lower than the 63% who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

►California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers reached an agreement Tuesday to re-mandate that employers must provide up to two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Last year's paid leave plan expired in September 2021.

►U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and is working from home with "extremely mild" symptoms, his office said Tuesday.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 72 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 871,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 357 million cases and over 5.6 million deaths. More than 210 million Americans — 63.5% — are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘What we're reading: With symptoms ranging from breathlessness to blood clots to lack of smell, what has been called long COVID might actually be a constellation of problems not one overarching condition.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Kansas considers easing ivermectin restrictions

The Kansas Senate is considering a bill making it easier for doctors to prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19. The bill would also require pharmacists to fill such prescriptions, even if they believe the drugs would be dangerous for patients. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against using the drugs for COVID-19, Kansas joins Indiana and a handful of states are considering bills to shield doctors from legal liability and board discipline for prescribing the drugs.

"This is politics, unfortunately, and not health care," said Steve Stites, the chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System. "And when politics gets involved in health care, it kind of gets a little messy."

Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal

Omicron's new variant cousin has arrived in the US

Don't panic yet, experts say.

Unlike two years ago when everyone was first learning about COVID-19, there are now many tools to combat the disease, and, like its cousin, omicron BA.2 is expected to remain relatively mild.

"I don't think it's going to cause the degree of chaos and disruption, morbidity and mortality that BA.1 did," said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. "I'm cautiously optimistic that we're going to continue to move to a better place and, hopefully, one where each new variant on the horizon isn't news."

While COVID-19 cases have begun to decline in places like Massachusetts, where omicron hit hard late last year, cases of BA.2 are on the rise in the Philippines, India, Denmark and South Africa, Lemieux said. Cases have been reported in the United States, too – so far in California, New Mexico, Texas and Washington state.

It's not clear yet whether BA.2 is pushing out the original omicron variant, now referred to as BA.1, he said.

— Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY

Free N95 masks are on the way to store pharmacies. What to know.

As the government sends free COVID tests to households across the nation, 400 million free masks are also on their way.

Unlike the free testing kits which are ordered through a government website and shipped by the United States Postal Service, the free N95 masks will be available to pick up at “tens of thousands” of pharmacies and community health centers that have partnered with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

While the White House said the masks would be available for distribution starting this week, specific dates for all stores and locations are not yet available.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday it was the "largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.”

Mask distribution has already started at Meijer and Hy-Vee stores and is expected at Walgreens later in the week. Read more about how many masks you can get, what pharmacies are offering free masks, and more.

— Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Omicron is less severe despite hospitalizations, CDC says: Updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC study: Omicron appears to cause less severe disease

    The omicron variant is on average causing less severe disease than previous variants of the virus, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study found.The ratio of hospital admissions to cases and the ratio of deaths to cases were lower during the omicron wave than during the delta variant peak last year or the winter of 2020-2021, the study found.Still, omicron is placing a strain on hospitals, the study said, even if a smaller...

  • A CDC graph shows just how different the Omicron wave is compared to previous COVID-19 surges

    Omicron caused comparatively fewer deaths than other pandemic peaks, but hospitalizations hit a record-high — straining the healthcare system.

  • COVID-19 surge: Signs emerge that omicron's grip is easing as hospitals stay under stress

    Health officials warn the region and its hospitals aren't out of the woods with COVID-19 even as positive indicators give them hope.

  • COVID is less severe with Omicron than Delta, U.S. study suggests

    The Omicron variant appears to result in less severe COVID-19 than seen during previous periods of high coronavirus transmission including the Delta wave, with shorter hospital stays, less need for intensive care and fewer deaths, according to a new U.S. study. However, the fast-spreading Omicron variant has led to record numbers of infections and hospitalizations, straining the U.S. healthcare system. Despite the steep spike in COVID cases, the percentage of hospitalized patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) during the current Omicron wave was about 29% lower than during last winter's surge and some 26% lower than during the Delta wave, the study published on Tuesday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found.

  • Ukraine's front line: Where lives turn on distant decisions

    As Western-supplied weapons land by the planeload in Kyiv, soldiers and civilians alike wait here with helpless anticipation for decisions made by people who know little about the lives of those on the eastern front lines — a battle-weary region near where Russia has massed tens of thousands of soldiers in a troop buildup that U.S. President Joe Biden said could mount the largest invasion since World War II. Moscow denies it is planning an assault, but the United States and its NATO allies are preparing for a possible war, bolstering their presence in the Baltics and putting 8,500 American troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe.

  • A Boston hospital is the latest to deny an organ transplant to a patient who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19

    Vaccination requirements are not uncommon for transplant patients, since they take medications that suppress their immune systems.

  • COVID-19 vaccines less effective with variants

    COVID-19 vaccines less effective with variants

  • Russia says "destructive" sanctions wouldn't hurt Putin personally

    Russia warned on Wednesday that imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin personally would not hurt him but would be "politically destructive", after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would consider such a move if Russia invaded Ukraine. Biden said on Tuesday that personal sanctions on Putin, though a rare step, could be considered as part of a concerted drive by Washington and its allies to convince Moscow that any new aggression against Ukraine would bring swift and massive costs. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said U.S. congressmen and senators discussing personal sanctions against Russia's top leaders were ignorant of the fact they were legally barred from holding assets, property and bank accounts abroad.

  • U.S. Daily Cases Top 1 Million Again, Second-Highest 24-Hour Total Ever, Even As Hospitalizations, Test Positivity Trend Down

    While the 7-day average of new Covid cases in the U.S. is trending down, the daily number of new cases topped 1 million for only the second time in the 733 days since the first infection was reported stateside. Monday case numbers posted today by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University came in at 1,140,580 […]

  • COVID: Health Experts Weigh Impact Of BA.2. Stealth Strain Omicron

    A new coronavirus strain called BA.2, has been dubbed the stealth Omicron variant because it is harder to detect. Andrea Nakano on its impact on the pandemic.

  • From Amex to Walmart, here are the companies mandating the Covid vaccines for employees

    As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus struck communities nationwide last summer and fall, many companies stepped up their vaccination

  • What the latest European covid-19 data suggests for the rest of the world

    Widespread infection and high vaccination rates might lead to stabilization and normalization, according to the WHO.

  • Guinea worm global cases fall to 14

    The number of people infected with Guinea worm dropped to just over a dozen worldwide last year. (Jan. 26)

  • Britain hints at Putin sanctions, drawing warning from Kremlin

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday it was not ruling out personal sanctions against President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, drawing a warning from the Kremlin that such a move would be destructive. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock. Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine and the West fears it may invade in an attempt to annex its former Soviet republic.

  • Study Links COVID Vaccine Symptoms to "Nocebo Effect" Phenomenon

    Despite the fact that not everyone experiences COVID-19 vaccine side effects, they are very common - but now, a new study suggests that these symptoms may be caused by something called the "nocebo effect" and not your body's immune response to the vaccine. Research published in the JAMA Network Open on Jan.

  • WHO finds weekly COVID-19 cases at record high, deaths stable

    The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that about 21 million new COVID-19 cases were reported globally within the last week, marking the highest number of cases in a week since the start of the pandemic.WHO also noted that deaths related to COVID-19 remained stable, with more than 50,000 reported, according to The Associated Press.WHO's weekly pandemic assessment showed that new coronavirus infections increased by 5 percent -- a rate that...

  • China’s Great Travel Rush Is Latest Boon for Soaring Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- More Chinese are joining the great travel rush back to their home towns for the Lunar New Year holiday despite the spread of omicron, unleashing pent-up demand and providing a bump to oil consumption.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm

  • Russian threat complicates Olympics for Ukrainian athletes

    Russian threat complicates Olympics for Ukrainian athletes

  • Howard Stern urges Meat Loaf's family to publicly endorse the COVID-19 vaccine after his death

    Stern implied that the late rock star Meat Loaf was unvaccinated and urged his family to support the COVID vaccine after his death.

  • South Dakota reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall

    Latest data show 79% of South Dakota's eligible population has received a COVID-19 vaccine.