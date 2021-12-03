Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

People queue at a popup COVID-19 testing site in New York
Nancy Lapid
·3 min read

By Nancy Lapid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus - possibly one that causes the common cold - present in the same infected cells, according to researchers.

This genetic sequence does not appear in any earlier versions of the coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, but is ubiquitous in many other viruses including those that cause the common cold, and also in the human genome, researchers said.

By inserting this particular snippet into itself, Omicron might be making itself look "more human," which would help it evade attack by the human immune system, said Venky Soundararajan of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based data analytics firm nference, who led the study https://osf.io/f7txy posted on Thursday on the website OSF Preprints.

This could mean the virus transmits more easily, while only causing mild or asymptomatic disease. Scientists do not yet know whether Omicron is more infectious than other variants, whether it causes more severe disease or whether it will overtake Delta as the most prevalent variant. It may take several weeks to get answers to these questions.

Cells in the lungs and in the gastrointestinal system can harbor SARS-CoV-2 and common-cold coronaviruses simultaneously, according to earlier studies. Such co-infection sets the scene for viral recombination, a process in which two different viruses in the same host cell interact while making copies of themselves, generating new copies that have some genetic material from both "parents."

This new mutation could have first occurred in a person infected with both pathogens when a version of SARS-CoV-2 picked up the genetic sequence from the other virus, Soundararajan and colleagues said in the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The same genetic sequence appears many times in one of the coronaviruses that causes colds in people - known as HCoV-229E - and in the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, Soundararajan said.

South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, has the world's highest rate of HIV, which weakens the immune system and increases a person's vulnerability to infections with common-cold viruses and other pathogens. In that part of the world, there are many people in whom the recombination that added this ubiquitous set of genes to Omicron might have occurred, Soundararajan said.

"We probably missed many generations of recombinations" that occurred over time and that led to the emergence of Omicron, Soundararajan added.

More research is needed to confirm the origins of Omicron's mutations and their effects on function and transmissibility. There are competing hypotheses that the latest variant might have spent some time evolving in an animal host.

In the meantime, Soundararajan said, the new findings underscore the importance of people getting the currently available COVID-19 vaccines.

"You have to vaccinate to reduce the odds that other people, who are immunocompromised, will encounter the SARS-CoV-2 virus," Soundararajan said.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FDA warns of increased heart-related issues from Pfizer's Xeljanz

    The warning https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/203214s031lbl.pdf, the Food and Drug Administration's strictest, flags the risk of cardiovascular death and stroke in patients, who are aged 50 and above or are current or past smokers. Xeljanz, which brought in worldwide sales of $2.44 billion for Pfizer in 2020, is approved in the United States for the treatment of conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis - an inflammatory bowel disease. The drug is now recommended for use only in patients who have had inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers, which are a class of drugs used against inflammatory conditions.

  • The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

    While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. De

  • The Columbia x ‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Collection Sold Out In a Snap

    Columbia and Star Wars teamed up for a four-piece collection inspired by the most notorious bounty hunter in the Star Wars galaxy, Boba Fett.

  • Here’s what we know about Omicron so far, according to an infectious disease specialist

    It’s been about a week since Omicron (B.1.1.529), a new SARS-CoV-2 variant, was designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. Researchers around the world are racing to fully understand the potential threats Omicron poses regarding its transmissibility, its virulence and its potential to evade the COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Monica Gandhi, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, spoke with Yahoo News on Dec. 2 about a few updates on Omicron and what physicians have seen on the ground in South Africa.

  • India revokes patent for PepsiCo's Lay's potatoes

    In 2019, PepsiCo sued some Indian farmers based in the western state of Gujarat for cultivating the FC5 potato variety, which has a lower moisture content required to make snacks such as potato chips. Withdrawing the lawsuits the same year, the New York-based company said it wanted to settle the issue amicably.

  • WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

    Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time. While about three dozen countries worldwide have reported omicron infections, including India on Thursday, the numbers so far are small outside of South Africa, which is facing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and where the new variant may be becoming dominant.

  • Omicron detected in 5 states as Biden unveils new plan, MLB on hold: 5 Things podcast

    President Biden lays out his winter plan to fight COVID-19, MLB's player lockout is explained and preview the November jobs report: 5 Things podcast

  • New omicron variant detected in several U.S. states as it continues to spread

    As of Friday at least 6 states have reported cases of the omicron variant, but U.S. health officials say they are prepared to fight the new variant.

  • Woman pleads guilty to murder charges in Madison County triple homicide

    A mother, her son and another man were found shot to death in a home in 2019.

  • Omicron Prompts Swift Reconsideration of Boosters Among Scientists

    As recently as last week, many public health experts were fiercely opposed to the Biden administration’s campaign to roll out booster shots of the coronavirus vaccines to all American adults. There was little scientific evidence to support extra doses for most people, the researchers said. The omicron variant has changed all that. Scientists do not yet know with any certainty whether the virus is easier to spread or less vulnerable to the body’s immune response. But with dozens of new mutations,

  • Maxwell accuser was frequently at Epstein's Florida mansion, ex-property manager says

    The woman who claims she was just 14 when Ghislaine Maxwell began "grooming" her to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein was a frequent visitor to Florida mansion

  • Omicron: What we know - and don't know - about the new COVID variant

    President Biden said he plans to outline a new strategy on Thursday to curb the virus this winter.

  • FBI searching in Columbia for man wanted on drug and gun charges

    Anyone with information about the wanted man nicknamed “Drip,” “Main,” and “Lil One,” is asked to call the FBI at 803-551-4200.

  • America's data tracking problems may hinder Omicron understanding

    The race to figure out just how dangerous the Omicron variant is will likely be a global effort, but some experts are skeptical that the U.S. will play a dominant role. Why it matters: The CDC has repeatedly come under fire for inadequate data collection throughout the pandemic — and figuring out how to respond to Omicron requires a lot of data that doesn't currently exist.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhere it stands: There a

  • Women Are Sharing Times Male ER Doctors Completely Dismissed Them, And It's Really Horrifying

    "The doctor lectured me about how I wasn't allowed to go to the ER just because I didn't like my period and was wasting his time."View Entire Post ›

  • Omicron Triggers ‘Unprecedented’ COVID Surge Hitting Children Under Age 5 in South Africa

    EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty ImagesThe “highly transmissible” Omicron variant of coronavirus ripping through South Africa is putting disproportionately large numbers of children under 5 years old in hospitals, a top South African government medical adviser said Friday.The alarming development raises the prospect of a new global battle cycle against the virus, given that the new variant has already spread to dozens of countries. The South African scientists also said the new variant was spreadin

  • Women Who Aren't Considered Conventionally "Attractive" Are Sharing The Annoying Things They Have To Put Up With, And It's Unacceptable

    "I'm not even seen as a woman in my own right."View Entire Post ›

  • COVID-19 booster side effects: What to expect and how to manage

    All adults are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, which means more people than ever have already or will soon be experiencing side effects from their

  • Scientists find 'trigger' for rare blood clots in patients after AstraZeneca vaccine

    Scientists believe they have found the trigger for the rare blood clots in people who have taken the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.A study by a team of researchers from the United States and United Kingdom found a protein in the blood - known as platelet factor 4 (PF4) - that reacts to the adenovirus used by the vaccine that then causes a chain reaction involving the immune system.This reaction can result in the dangerous clots - a...

  • Preventing diabetes: Mother-daughter duo reverse prediabetes together with Mount Carmel program

    Diane Turner Jackson and her mother, Shirley Turner, successfully beat back their prediabetes thanks to help from Mount Carmel's prevention program.