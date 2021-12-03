Omicron variant spreads
At least five U.S. states have reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant, with new travel restrictions set to take effect. ABC News’ Em Nguyen has the details.
At least five U.S. states have reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant, with new travel restrictions set to take effect. ABC News’ Em Nguyen has the details.
NJ parents opposed to COVID vaccine mandates are putting their soles into protest efforts.
Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines systemic racism in the U.S. legal system. Richard Delgado, the son of a Mexican immigrant, helped develop the framework five decades ago.Why it matters: CRT is under attack by some conservatives who falsely claim the graduate school-level concepts are being taught in elementary and high schools. But not only is CRT routinely misunderstood, the Latino contributions to the field also are overlooked.Get market news worthy of your time with
Anglo American, which employs 95,000 worldwide, is consulting on compulsory Covid jabs for all workers.
When Steph Curry becomes the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers, Ray Allen won't shed a tear for the demise of his record.
UPDATE: The first case of the omicron variant has arrived in Los Angeles, according to the County Department of Public Health. Its announcement follows an earlier one on a case in New York City. For Los Angeles, the unnamed patient returned to Los Angeles County after travel to South Africa via London on Nov. 22. […]
An individual who is fully vaccinated and recently traveled to South Africa is the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in the U.S.
In his latest podcast with The Journal, the pandemic expert predicts the variant will continue to spread in this country.
December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like … The post The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild appeared first on BGR.
Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastOXFORD, Michigan—Detailed descriptions of a wish to massacre classmates on his cellphone and in a journal. At least one social media post pointing to elation at access to a handgun bought by his dad. A mom who thanked Trump for “my right to bear arms.” And a meeting between his parents and school administrators about his conduct just hours before the attack.Authorities on Wednesday identified the teenage suspect in the mass shooting a day earlier at Michigan’
"The server dropped the food off at the table and 20 minutes later, they had it sent back because it was cold."View Entire Post ›
"I love volunteering, so being told that I can no longer do that felt like one of the biggest joys in my life was just ripped away from me..."View Entire Post ›
McEnany repeatedly lied about COVID-19, the 2020 election, and Trump's public support, despite pledging never to deceive the public.
Courtesy Mykayla BolieuThe family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday.“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead,” Jayme Bolieu, Sativa’s mother, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “H
The supermodel is no longer dressing "for HIM."
NFL Twitter in uproar over bogus, drive-killing blindside block penalty on Saints
Why did the Red Sox give up Hunter Renfroe to reunite with light-hitting outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.? John Tomase breaks down Wednesday night's surprise trade.
"I'm not even seen as a woman in my own right."View Entire Post ›
Welcome to the home stretch of 2021, kicked off by a very exciting total solar eclipse and new moon on Dec. 4.
According to a royal insider, the Cambridge family has one habit in particular that the Queen "can't stand." But, you'll never guess what it is.
Jane (not her real name) testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 years old.