Omicron is a wild card in the otherwise slowly improving restaurant industry

Jonathan Echeverry, owner of Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair, received three calls in a row on Christmas Day.

One employee said her boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19. The second had a sick roommate. The third wasn’t feeling well.

Echeverry decided to close the coffee shop that day until Jan. 2.

“It was going to be worse than a skeleton crew,” he said. “I don’t think it was worth the amount of stress and anxiety that we would be giving ourselves.”

Many restaurants and cafes chose or were forced to close the last few days of December into January. A lack of employees due to the national labor shortage has been compounded by the extremely contagious omicron variant.

Paper Plane Coffee Co. opened in Montclair in early September.

Omicron has become a wild card for what would otherwise be a slowly improving job market.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that the country’s jobless rate has dropped from 4.2% to 3.9%. Before the pandemic, the rate was 3.5%. Data from the Labor Department also shows the amount of people entering the labor force has steadily increased for the past three months, and at higher rates of pay. Wages rose 4.7% throughout 2021.

The pandemic has also caused a reckoning in the restaurant industry, as workers demand higher wages and better treatment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, servers on average are paid $23,740 per year. In 2021, the average yearly income was $51,480.

And so, for a confluence of reasons, staff remains low at many restaurants. Owners at restaurants decry their lack of workers.

Mike Smith, owner of The Tortilla Press in Collingswood and Tortilla Press Cantina in Pennsauken, told The Record in May that he was losing thousands of dollars a week because he didn't have "the staff to produce the food, drivers to deliver the food, servers to serve the food."

He was forced to close his restaurants on Mondays and wasn't able to use a tent he had installed for outdoor dining. He had no staff to work it.

"I'm scared, and everyone else is, too," Mike Jurusz, chef and owner of Chef Mike’s ABG in South Seaside, told The Record. "It’s the worst labor shortage I’ve ever seen in 37 years of working in the restaurant industry."

Luck Sarabhayavanija, founder of Ani Ramen, was offering $500 gift cards to anyone who referred someone that Ani Ramen wound up hiring. He was also spending about $1,000 per month to advertise job listings on LinkedIn, Indeed and Craig's List.

"You now have to have a marketing strategy for hiring staff," he said. "It's unheard of. You should spend your marketing dollars on getting customers through the door, not staff."

Making it all worse is omicron.

Even as new hires are being brought on, restaurant owners say the increase in COVID cases has compromised the safety of their staff members. Vilardo’s Deli & Catering in Nutley and Black Forest Inn in Stanhope are just two of the restaurants that closed to protect the health of their staff and customers over the holidays.

Those who aren't sick and can work are overwhelmed with work, as they fill in for missing coworkers. Tops Diner in East Newark, for instance, closed in the last week of December to "give the staff an opportunity to rest over the holidays," it announced on its Facebook page.

Nationally, businesses have begun to incentivize new hires with bonuses and pay raises. Hourly pay, the Labor Department reports, increased by 0.6% in December.

Echeverry knows firsthand how demanding and low-paying the industry can be.

"I used to be the person working Thanksgiving or Christmas Day," he said. "Most of those jobs were for tips. I'd walk out with $25. I didn't want that for our staff."

His employees are paid $13 an hour, plus tips. He also paid employees their usual salary for the days Paper Plane was closed over the holidays. Giving workers paid leave and sick days and, Echeverry said, taking into account their mental health is integral to gaining and keeping workers. As a result, employee retention has not been a problem for Paper Plane Coffee Co., said Echeverry.

“Many employers don’t give the same common courtesy we were given when we were younger,” said Echeverry. “Everyone would have pension plans and benefits packages. One job was enough to provide for a family. That’s not the case anymore.”

