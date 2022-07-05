Ominous green sky amid severe weather in South Dakota
Before severe weather swept through the area, ominous green skies loomed over Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on July 5.
Skies above Sioux Falls, South Dakota, were tinged green as ‘life-threatening’ thunderstorms lashed the city on July 5.This footage, filmed by Shawn Hinnant, shows a storm cell looming over the area, creating a green hue in the sky.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning, describing it as a ‘life-threatening situation’ as quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph were expected.According to local power provider XcelEnergy almost 8,000 customers were left without power in Sioux Falls in the aftermath of the storm.Local authorities “said”:":https://twitter.com/CitySiouxFalls/status/1544434653205073920 there were reports of downed powerlines and vehicles trapped in flooded roads. Credit: Shawn Hinnant via Storyful
