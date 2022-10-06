Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Omni Bridgeway Limited's (ASX:OBL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Omni Bridgeway Limited engages in investing in litigation and dispute resolution and enforcement matters in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The AU$1.2b market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$46m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Omni Bridgeway's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Diversified Financial analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$69m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 105%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Omni Bridgeway's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Omni Bridgeway to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Omni Bridgeway's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Omni Bridgeway's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Omni Bridgeway's board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Rapinoe says U.S. team 'angry, exhausted' after abuse report

    STORY: The independent investigation released on Monday (October 3) revealed player abuse within women's professional soccer in the United States was systemic and that the NWSL and governing U.S. Soccer body failed to adequately protect players."Even when you know it it's just horrifying over and over to read. It's been difficult for the players. Some of the players play in those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another," Rapinoe said ahead of Friday's (October 7) friendly against England at Wembley Stadium."It can definitely be re-triggering or re-traumatizing and just to have to deal with that."We're angry and exhausted and together, and unified, so it's kind of all of it."

  • Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The stock market has been on a downhill slide since the beginning of the year, and if you're feeling nervous about investing right now, you're not alone. It can be an unsettling time to invest, and when stock prices are plunging, it may even feel downright dangerous. During a market downturn, stock prices are often much lower.

  • A single massive options trade fueled a 2% positive reversal in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, says Wells Fargo

    The $31 million options trade included the buying of 20,000 S&P 500 calls expiring in October with a strike price of 4,500.

  • Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst

    Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?

    With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based healthcare REIT that owns and operates 438 propert

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Shouldn't Sell During the Market Downturn, According to 100% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Wall Street agrees: Cybersecurity companies are critical to a business's operations -- and to your portfolio.

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

    When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors also want to consider the stocks that are recently outperforming other similar stocks, because these are the stocks that institutions are buying and will usually continue to pe

  • Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

    The Tesla CEO has put his $44 billion offer for Twitter back on the table. And as rich as he is, investors are worried.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Many people think the most important metric for a growth stock is how fast its revenue is increasing. While essential to consider, what is most important is whether a company can put up consistently high revenue growth for many years. This is how stocks like Amazon and Netflix became huge winners for shareholders over the last 20 years.

  • World's Oldest Bank Is Running Out of Time to Secure Funds for Key Capital Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio as he makes a last-ditch effort to convince arranger banks to go in on a vital capital increase and to secure funds in advance from a range of investors.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremli

  • That AMC Theatres Gold Mine Just Struck Coal

    Remember when AMC bought 22 percent of a gold mine? It now has 180 days to get its stock price above $1 or be delisted.

  • AMD Sinks After Early Peek at Revenue Shows Steep Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s preliminary third-quarter sales missed projections by more than $1 billion, adding to concerns about the sputtering market for personal-computer chips and sending its shares sliding in late trading.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Document

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Stocks to Buy in October

    Having dividend-paying stocks in your portfolio is a good way to generate cash during market downturns.

  • This Stock Could Generate 100x Returns (if It Doesn't Go Bankrupt First)

    Stocks that generate 100x returns don't come around often, but when they do they can provide outsized returns for any portfolio. One stock that I think has 100x potential is Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), the space tourism company that's had trouble getting off the ground as a public company.

  • Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?

    Becoming a Dividend King takes growth, smart management, and dedication to the dividend. Understandably, dividends are often sacred to the companies that raise them yearly; tobacco giant and Dividend King Altria Group (NYSE: MO) pays a dividend that yields 9.3%, the primary reason most shareholders own the stock. Altria's stock has languished since its infamous Juul acquisition -- here is why a dividend cut could be the key to turning the stock around.

  • 2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    On that note, if you have $1,000 to invest -- and you don't need it for any near-term bills, to build up your emergency fund, or to pay off high-interest debt -- you could split it to invest in several shares of these two powerhouse dividend stocks. Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) 0.7% dividend yield doesn't look all that tempting, but it's easy to see why this stock is a go-to for many investors. Not only has Apple generated a total return of 180% for investors over the past three years (compared to the S&P 500's total return of 32%), but it's also increased its dividend by nearly 20% during that period.