    Omnicell: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, were 37 cents per share.

    The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $199.6 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 52 cents.

    Omnicell shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68.95, a drop of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

