Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Omnicell

What Is Omnicell's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Omnicell had US$66.8m of debt in September 2019, down from US$184.8m, one year before. But it also has US$137.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$70.4m net cash.

NasdaqGS:OMCL Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is Omnicell's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Omnicell had liabilities of US$228.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$208.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$137.3m as well as receivables valued at US$203.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$96.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Omnicell has a market capitalization of US$3.01b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Omnicell also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Omnicell grew its EBIT by 107% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Omnicell's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Omnicell has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Omnicell actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.