Is Omnicell (OMCL) a Smart Long-Term Investment?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund mentioned Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1992, Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is a Mountain View, California-based multinational healthcare technology company with a $5.1 billion market capitalization. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) delivered a -35.37% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -22.13%. The stock closed at $116.62 per share on July 05, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund has to say about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) provides an integrated suite of clinical infrastructure and workflow automation solutions for healthcare facilities. Cloud services have been a focus of the company and have shown good growth, automating many manual processes."

national-cancer-institute-GcrSgHDrniY-unsplash

Our calculations show that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was in 27 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 22 funds in the previous quarter. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) delivered a -8.17% return in the past 3 months.

In October 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.