Omnicom Agencies Win Big at Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards

Omnicom agencies win 77 awards, including 18 Gold awards

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) agencies continued their tradition of delivering outstanding creativity and effectiveness by winning 77 awards across five key regions (Australia/New Zealand, Japan/Korea, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Greater China) in the 2020 Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards.

Most notably, the group's creative agency TBWA took home two top Network Awards, winning both Creative Network of the Year and Digital Network of the Year. In addition, OMG Performance received a coveted APAC Agency Award, being named the Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year.

A few other highlights include:

  • TBWA collected a total of 31 Agency of the Year titles. In addition to the two Network Awards mentioned above, its wins included Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year, Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year and an outstanding 10 Gold Agency Awards. Of note, TBWA\Hakuhodo was named Japan's Creative Agency of the Year for the 10th time.

  • BBDO won an impressive 13 awards in Greater China, completing a near sweep in its people/team awards. With its talent shining through, it took home two Golds for Best Culture and Talent Development Program of the Year.

  • DDB had a strong performance in Australia/New Zealand, winning both New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year and ANZ Social Media Agency of the Year.

  • On the media front, OMD picked up two Golds in Southeast Asia, claiming Media Agency of the Year in both Malaysia and the Philippines. A third Gold came from Greater China, where it was named Hong Kong SAR Media Agency of the Year.

  • Omnicom's ability to meet client needs was highlighted in two Gold wins for Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year. The first came from BBDO India's partnership with P&G India in South Asia, and the second came from DDB Group Hong Kong's work with McDonald's in Greater China.

"These impressive results showcase our strength in a very competitive APAC region, and I am proud of the teams who are behind such spectacular work for our clients," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "From creative to digital to media, our agencies upheld their standards of excellence despite this year's unforeseen challenges. Congratulations to all those who were recognized, and I thank you for your unwavering dedication."

For more information on Campaign Asia's Agency of the Year Awards, visit https://www.campaignasia.com/article/agency-of-the-year-awards-2020/465136.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-agencies-win-big-at-campaign-asia-agency-of-the-year-awards-301185971.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

