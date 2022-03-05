Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.70

Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.70 per share on 8th of April. The dividend yield will be 3.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Omnicom Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Omnicom Group's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Omnicom Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.00 to US$2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See Omnicom Group's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Omnicom Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.0% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Omnicom Group's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Omnicom Group might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Omnicom Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

