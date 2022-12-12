Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.70 per share on 11th of January. The dividend yield will be 3.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Omnicom Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Omnicom Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Omnicom Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Omnicom Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Omnicom Group has only grown its earnings per share at 4.8% per annum over the past five years. Omnicom Group is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Omnicom Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Omnicom Group might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Omnicom Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

