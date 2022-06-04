Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.70

The board of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 8th of July, with investors receiving US$0.70 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Omnicom Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Omnicom Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Omnicom Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.00 to US$2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Omnicom Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Omnicom Group has only grown its earnings per share at 5.0% per annum over the past five years. Omnicom Group is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Omnicom Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Omnicom Group that investors should take into consideration.

