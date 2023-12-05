Omniful, a supply chain and e-commerce enablement startup, emerges from stealth with $5.85M

Annie Njanja
·3 min read

Supply chain and e-commerce enablement startup, Omniful, has today emerged from stealth with $5.85 million seed funding led by VentureSouq, with participation from 500 Global, DASH Ventures, Jahez Group, SEEDRA Ventures, Bunat Ventures, Hala Ventures, RZM Investments and several family offices including Al Rasheed, Siraj Holding, Al Bawardi, Al Nafea.

The UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-based startup has built systems for ordering, warehouse management, and transport management, enabling merchants to tap hyperlocal and omnichannel commerce, manage their orders efficiently and inventory in real-time. It also equips third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to manage their workflows efficiently.

Omniful co-founder and CEO, Mostafa Abolnasr, told TechCrunch that the pain points for most merchants, including aligning different sales channels, managing inventory flows, stock accuracy, and picking and fulfillment time, inspired him and Alankrit Nishad, both of whom have extensive experience in e-commerce, to get started. Besides, Abolnsar says, market research shows that legacy software failed to meet customer needs, were hard to scale and pricey, and took time to deploy.

“We started out with a vision to rebuild the technologies that are currently used, and will be used in the future for supply chain, hyperlocal omni-channel retail, and e-commerce operations. This required us to rethink basically every feature on a first principle basis, absolutely focused on four pillars: speed, accuracy, scale and efficiency,” said Abolnasr, adding that they were also keen on reaching small merchants.

“We look at it from an impact and pain point release perspective.”

Omniful emerges from stealth with $5.85M seed to equip merchants and third-party logistics providers with tools to scale e-commerce
Omniful emerges from stealth with $5.85M seed to equip merchants and third-party logistics providers with tools to scale e-commerce

Omniful is equipping merchants and third-party logistics providers with a solution that includes tools for insights. Image Credits: Omniful

Big enterprises and small merchants using its tech gain the capability to leverage different sales channels to reduce their workforce costs per store, and fulfillment time by up to 40% and 70%, respectively.

The earliest customers of Omniful’s globalized product include some of the biggest retailers and third-party logistics providers in several markets including KSA and the UAE.

Abolnasr said their tech can handle up to a minimum of 3 million orders per day per client making it suitable for customers pursuing growth. This also sets stage for its growth plans that includes expanding its customer base in other parts of the world, including Africa and India, where it has a research and development center.

“We see Omniful as having uniquely far-reaching applications, giving it lots of space to run. Here in MENA [Middle East and North Africa], the concept of trading is embedded in our history. This region has an established tradition of great retail franchises, which Omniful can help to enhance, making them more competitive in an increasingly dynamic environment,” said Tammer Qaddumi, general partner at VentureSouq.

“Omniful is universal, adaptable and global, having already found use cases across multiple large markets. We genuinely see Omniful as a borderless solution that can become essential to any domestic business and also play a role in unifying processes for cross-border operations.”

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank Corp takes 51% of Cubic Telecom for $513M to drive into the connected car world

    As automakers and technology companies continue to build ever-more sophisticated digital platforms into cars and other vehicles, a startup that's built a system that makes it easy to connect that hardware to wireless networks around the world has picked up a major round of funding. Cubic Telecom, which provides a software-based networking solution for vehicles (and other devices) to connect to mobile networks in whichever country they happen to be, has picked up €473 million ($513 million at today's rates) from SoftBank Corp. The company is taking a 51% stake in the Dublin-based startup, valuing it at just over $1 billion (€927 million). This effectively makes Cubic Telecom a consolidated subsidiary of SoftBank.

  • The tiny Fiat 500e is coming to the US in early 2024

    Can a super tiny electric car still work in the US? We'll soon find out! Fiat will soon start selling the 500e hatchback stateside in 2024 for $32,500.

  • PSA: The cheapest Tesla car won't qualify for full federal tax credit starting January 1

    Federal tax credit for the cheapest Tesla car, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, will reduce to $3,750 as of January 1st, 2024.

  • AssemblyAI lands $50M to build and serve AI speech models

    Companies are betting big on generative AI to gain a competitive edge. According to a recent survey from EY, a significant portion of businesses looking to embrace generative AI say that the field's rapid progress -- and the surge in vendors claiming to have AI expertise -- is complicating their deployment prospects. The boom is benefiting startups like AssemblyAI (which TechCrunch has covered thrice before), a self-styled "applied AI" venture that researches, trains and deploys AI models for developers and product teams to integrate into their apps and services.

  • Trump legal news brief: Trump appeals reinstatement of Judge Engoron’s gag order

    After an appeals court reinstates a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s lawyers move on Monday to appeal that decision to a higher court in New York.

  • ArmorCode raises $40M to consolidate security data in one place

    ArmorCode, a cybersecurity platform that gathers vulnerability data from connected apps and software infrastructure, consolidating the data into a single location and standardizing it for analysis, has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by HighlandX with participation from NGP Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Sierra Ventures and Cervin. Bringing ArmorCode's total raised to $65 million, the proceeds will be put toward bolstering the startup's go-to-market efforts and expanding its product and engineering teams, co-founder and CEO Nikhil Gupta told TechCrunch in an email interview. "I co-founded ArmorCode to address a critical security challenge: pervasive risks as a result of software being released more often and in more places than ever before without addressing the security vulnerabilities," Gupta said.

  • Real Christmas trees can sap the life out of you — go faux with artificial beauties up to 55% off

    Spruce up your space with pre-lit and flocked options from Balsam Hill and Amazon. One can switch from white to multicolor lights!

  • Crypto is having a 2023 moment

    Crypto's late 2023 surge suggests investors are moving past the industry's recent wave of scandals.

  • Virgin Galactic stock tanks after Richard Branson signals no more investments

    Virgin Galactic stock saw its biggest drop since June after founder Richard Branson said he won't be giving the company any more money.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

    Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is eliminating about 1,500 jobs, the company announced December 4.

  • Never look at ugly power cords again, thanks to this brilliant $24 Amazon find

    This No. 1 bestselling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.

  • Wall Street is cutting Q4 earnings forecasts. But that won't hurt stocks.

    Wall Street is cutting earnings forecasts more aggressively than usual in the current quarter, but analysts' outlooks for 2024 aren't nearly as negative.

  • Tesla Model 3 RWD and Long Range losing half of their tax credits in 2024

    Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel-drive and Long Range buyers will no longer be eligible to claim the full $7,500 tax credit starting on January 1, 2024.

  • The Morning After: The cost of generating AI images

    The biggest news stories this morning: The iPhone’s computational photography made this confusing image, The perennial Game Awards question: What does indie mean? Google is reportedly pushing the launch of its Gemini AI to 2024.

  • Spotify to lay off 17% of workers in bid to 'rightsize' costs

    Spotify plans to lay off 17%, or about 1,500, of its employees — its third round of layoffs this year.

  • India's MoveInSync eyes $50-60M in fresh funding

    MoveInSync, an Indian startup offering mobility solutions to blue-chip companies for workplace commute, is engaging with investors to raise a growth round, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The 14-year-old startup is engaging with investors to raise about $50-$60 million, part of which is to offer partial exit to some early backers, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Bessemer Venture Partners is one of the investors that is engaging with MoveInSync, two people said.

  • Spotify is laying off 1,500 employees, who will be notified later today

    In a pre-holiday shocker, Spotify is laying off 17 percent of its workforce across the company.

  • Spotify cuts 17% jobs amid rising capital costs

    Spotify is eliminating about 1,500 jobs, or about 17% of its workforce, in its third round of layoffs this year as the music streaming giant looks to become "both productive and efficient." In a note to employees Monday, Spotify founder and chief executive Daniel Ek said right-sizing the workforce is crucial for the company to face the "challenges ahead." Spotify employs about 8,800 people and will notify those impacted later in the day.

  • Homebuyers are relying less and less on mom and dad for a down payment

    The share of new homebuyers receiving down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%, the second-lowest level in 23 years.

  • Chart of the Week: Where Wall Street sees the S&P going in 2024

    Our chart of the week highlights the varied forecasts Wall Street strategists are predicting for the S&P 500's 2024.