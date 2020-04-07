OmniSeq Appoints Chief Medical Officer, Roger D. Klein, M.D., J.D., FCAP

Leading molecular diagnostic company's new hire to support oncology product development strategy through leadership and medical guidance

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSeq®, a cutting-edge and rapidly growing cancer diagnostics company, today announced an expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of chief medical officer, Roger D. Klein, M.D., J.D., FCAP. Dr. Klein will support OmniSeq in its continued development of innovative products that help oncologists identify the best precision medicine options for their patients.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Klein to OmniSeq as chief medical officer," said Margot Schoenborn, CEO of OmniSeq. "As our new clinical affairs leader, he will play a critical role in educating oncologists, pathologists and other clinicians on how to leverage molecular information to improve clinical decision making and therapeutic selection for patients with advanced cancers. Dr. Klein's decades of experience in molecular pathology and oncology will be an incredible asset to our team. He brings insights into treating providers' needs that will help drive our clinical evidence development initiatives."

Dr. Klein joins OmniSeq with nearly 30-years of experience in the medical industry and a distinguished career in molecular pathology. He previously held leadership roles in molecular pathology at Cleveland Clinic, the BloodCenter of Wisconsin and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. 

"I am thrilled to be joining OmniSeq at an exciting time for cancer diagnostics and precision medicine at a pivotal juncture for the company," said Dr. Klein. "I look forward to working with OmniSeq's outstanding and talented team and am dedicated to supporting the organization in its mission to advance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes. I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth and success of the company."

Dr. Klein received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Case Western Reserve University and completed post-graduate medical education at Yale University School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic.  In addition, he has a law degree from Yale Law School.

The addition of Dr. Klein follows the recent appointment of Dr. Shengle Zhan as laboratory director and molecular pathologist. OmniSeq has had double-digit growth in both annual revenue and sales volume since 2017.  In 2019, LabCorp made a second investment in OmniSeq and extended its exclusive distribution agreement with the company.

Sawyer Lipari
Lambert & Co.
313.309.9551
slipari@lambert.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omniseq-appoints-chief-medical-officer-roger-d-klein-md-jd-fcap-301036938.html

SOURCE OmniSeq

