Omro man guilty of double homicide after 3-day trial

OSHKOSH — A jury found an Omro man guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempting to mutilate a corpse after a three-day trial.

Andrew Clark was convicted Wednesday night of killing his wife, 36-year-old Melissa Matz, of Omro, and 40-year-old Lavar Wallace, of Appleton, in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2020.

The verdict was read in at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday. Closing arguments ended at 3:48 p.m. The jury deliberated for just under 2½ hours.

During the three-day jury trial, the prosecution, led by Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr, brought forward more than 20 witnesses, including Michael Draine, Clark's nephew who was present for the killings. Clark, represented by Russell J.A. Jones, didn't present any witnesses.

Clark's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 17.

