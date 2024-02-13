Omron Automation to bring a $9.2 million investment and 162 jobs to Spartanburg

A new automation facility is bringing more than 100 jobs and creating a $9.2 million investment at the Inland Port in Greer.

Omron Automation Americas is moving its facility from Renton, Washington, to Atlas at Inland Port Greer, located at 311 Genoble Road. The announcement was made on Feb. 8 during news conference held at Spartanburg Community College's Spark Center SC in Duncan, located at the college's Tyger River campus in Duncan.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Greer Mayor Rick Danner, County Councilman David Britt, and SCC President Michael Mikota joined representatives from the company to celebrate the move to Spartanburg County.

South Carolina local and state officials welcomed Omron Automation to Spartanburg Community College (SCC) on Feb. 8. 2024. The team announced the company will be relocating its facility at Renton, Washington facility to Atlas at the Inland Port in Greer. South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, left, and David Britt, vice chairman of Spartanburg County Council, at the event.

Omron Automation will join BMW, Keurig Dr. Pepper, and Milo's Tea in making items in the county that will be used throughout the country and the world. Since starting its move, the company has used the Spark Center as a local base.

"Sometimes we get lulled into this sense that everybody does what we do, but they don't. I'm reminded of that every time I'm with my colleagues from around the country, and I talk about all the amazing things going on here," Evette said. "A place like we're standing in today, a soft landing pad for businesses, that doesn't happen everywhere, but it does happen here."

Moving and expanding in South Carolina

Omron Automation will relocate to Greer between now and May. The facility will manufacture motion controllers and drives, machine vision, barcode readers and verification systems.

South Carolina local and state officials welcomed Omron Automation to Spartanburg Community College (SCC) on Feb. 8. 2024. The team announced the company will be relocating its facility at Renton, Washington facility to Atlas at the Inland Port in Greer. These are some of the products the company makes.

The move will coincide with an expansion of the facility's use, which will include the creation of a Proof of Concept Center.

"This latest facility proudly is our fourteenth location in the Americas. It stands as our principal automation manufacturing location, and it joins a network of engineering design test labs (and) state-of-the-art proof of concept centers spanning from coast to coast," President and CEO of Omron Automation Americas Robb Black said. "This site will include manufacturing, warehousing, and a new state-of-the-art automation Proof of Concept Center (that) will demonstrate the latest innovations in sensing control, safety, vision, motion and robotics."

South Carolina local and state officials welcomed Omron Automation to Spartanburg Community College (SCC) on Feb. 8. 2024. The team announced the company will be relocating its facility at Renton, Washington facility to Atlas at the Inland Port in Greer. Nigel Blakeway, senior managing executive officer, is greeted by South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette at the event.

Chairman and CEO of Omron Management Center of America Nigel Blakeway said Greer was chosen after a comprehensive search of 85 cities.

"Spartanburg County stood out as an outstanding location because of the great access we have to a world-class workforce and the community partners that are already established here," Blakeway said.

Now hiring: 100 + new jobs in manufacturing

The company is creating 162 jobs at the Inland Port Greer facility.

Omron Automation offers paid holidays, community service leave, a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance, a 401(k) with a 4% company match and performance-based bonuses to employees.

They are currently hiring for the Greer facility.

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Omron Automation relocates manufacturing plant to Inland Port Greer