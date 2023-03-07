OMS student facing gun charge

Mar. 7—An Owensboro Middle School student was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property on Monday.

According to an Owensboro Police Department release on Monday evening, an OPD school resource officer was working on school property at approximately 2:20 p.m. when he was notified by a school administrator of a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

School officials and the officer recovered a loaded firearm and a knife from the juvenile. The juvenile was lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center.

Neither the gender nor grade of the student was released by school or police officials. Parents were notified via email, according to Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools.

OPS released a statement Monday evening to the Messenger-Inquirer regarding the events that transpired at OMS.

"Thanks to the bravery of a student coming forward with information and the quick action of our staff, the administrators and our school resource officer, we were able to avoid a potentially harmful situation," Revlett said.

Revlett said OPS takes the safety of its students and staff "very seriously."

"This is an example of the training we have in place for our staff and students working to successfully prevent a potential tragedy," he said. "We continue to explore more ways to improve on school safety and will take lessons from this incident as we make those decisions moving forward."

Dylan Evans, public information officer for OPD, also released a statement to the Messenger-Inquirer on Monday evening.

"We will not be commenting any further on the investigation," he said.