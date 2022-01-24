On hot mic, Biden appears to call Fox News reporter 'stupid son of a b****'

President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices on consumer goods.

As the meeting at the White House wrapped up, a reporter asked the president for an update on a call held earlier in the day on the situation in Ukraine. Biden seemed impatient that the question had veered off the topic of the meeting.

“The only reason I don’t like doing this is that you never report on why I called a meeting and this is really important. I had a very, very, very good meeting — total unanimity with all the European leaders. We’ll talk about it later,” Biden told the reporter. “Thank you.”

President Biden at the White House on Monday. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Another reporter then proceeded to shout out a question about a Pentagon plan to possibly send up to 8,500 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe in anticipation of a Russian incursion in Ukraine.

Biden ignored that question, and the reporters were in the process of being escorted from the room when Doocy yelled out, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“That’s a great asset — more inflation,” Biden responded in a low voice that was heard on his live microphone. “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

It’s the second time in a week that Biden was heard criticizing a question posed to him by a Fox News reporter. At the conclusion of a White House press conference on Thursday, Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich fired off a question about Biden’s response to the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

“Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?” Heinrich asked.

“What a stupid question,” Biden said as the reporters were led from the room.