On Iran, Trump dodges a bullet for now

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 26 days until the Iowa caucuses and 300 days until the 2020 election.

Hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, President Trump appeared in the White House’s Grand Foyer Wednesday to declare that “Iran appears to be standing down.”

“I’m pleased to inform you the American people should be extremely grateful and happy,” he said.

Trump should be extremely grateful and happy too.

The politics of war are complicated and unpredictable, especially during an election year. Earlier this week, many of Trump’s Republican allies — and even some anxious Democrats — suggested that Americans would rally around the president if tensions with Tehran spiraled into armed conflict.

But that idea was dubious. For every Franklin D. Roosevelt circa 1944 or George W. Bush circa 2002 (approval rating: 85 percent), there’s been a Lyndon B. Johnson circa 1968 or George W. Bush circa 2008 (approval rating: 30 percent). The question is always the same: Do the facts on the ground justify putting troops in harm’s way? Exhausted and skeptical after two decades of Middle East misadventures, Americans have come to oppose foreign interventions in general and war with Iran in particular; in one August survey, only 18 percent favored military action there. The administration’s unreliable and unsubstantiated explanation for why Trump had to kill Soleimani now — to avert an “imminent” attack — seemed unlikely to change many minds. If Trump wound up stumbling into an avoidable and unwanted war, Americans probably wouldn’t reward him at the ballot box.

But if Iran is actually “standing down” after an attack that resulted in “no casualties” and “only minimal damage,” as Trump described it Wednesday, then the president may have dodged a political bullet, at least for now.

President Trump speaks at the White House Wednesday morning. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

That “for now” is important. Short of full-fledged war, the conflict with Iran could play out in other ways in the weeks and months to come. As the New York Times noted Wednesday, “Iran has many proxy groups in the Middle East that could stir trouble in new ways for American troops or American allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia, and experts remained wary of a possible Iranian cyberstrike on domestic facilities.” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made it clear that his country is still determined to drive America out of the Middle East. “Our final answer to [Soleimani’s] assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region,” Rouhani wrote on Twitter. And as Vox’s Ezra Klein pointed out, it’s possible that Iran is acting “with relative restraint now, because the lesson they take from this is they need a nuclear weapon to be safe, and they need to buy time to build it.” Trump reportedly “stunned” his team by selecting the extreme response of killing Soleimani among a menu of options as he was “fuming” over television footage of Iranian-supported mobs storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Right now, no one can predict the long-term cost-benefit tradeoffs of that seemingly rash decision.

But barring further direct, immediate Iranian attacks, the short-term politics seem to be much better for Trump than war would have been. Even before the president’s Wednesday White House address, his reelection campaign was fundraising off the Soleimani killing with email blasts and Facebook ads.