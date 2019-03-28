On Jussie Smollett case, Chicago Mayor Emanuel tells Trump to 'sit this one out'

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had a message for President Trump over his administration’s interest in the Jussie Smollett case: ‘Sit this one out.”

“I just will say, you know, look, in my own view, President Trump just sit this one out, OK?” Emanuel said Thursday in an interview with WGN radio. “I take umbrage that you have a person sitting in the Oval Office who drew a moral equivalency in Virginia between those who were fighting bigotry and those who were perpetuating bigotry.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and President Trump (Photos: Teresa Crawford/AP, Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

Trump tweeted Thursday that federal law enforcement officials would look into the deal Smollett’s lawyers reached with Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx’s office that resulted in prosecutors dropping all charges against the actor.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

In January, Smollett told police he was attacked by masked men who taunted him by shouting “MAGA country,” a reference to the president’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Police said he had fabricated the attack and charged him with filing a false claim, charges that the state’s attorney dropped on Tuesday.

Emanuel said that Trump, given his statements on a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., shouldn’t get involved in the case.

“My view is we have a president in the Oval Office who degrades it when he does not know the difference between somebody willing to use their body and their soul to fight bigotry and make it morally equivalent with those who perpetuate bigotry.”

But Emanuel agrees that Smollett — who continues to maintain that the attack actually happened — got off too lightly with a deal that did not involve a guilty plea. The mayor said the city would seek to recoup the money its Police Department spent investigating the actor’s claims.

“The police are right now finalizing the cost that was used, police resources to come to the understanding this was a hoax and not a real hate crime,” Emanuel said. “What we spent. The corporation counsel, once they have the finalized and feel good about the numbers, will then send a letter to Jussie Smollett and his attorneys, trying to recoup those costs for the city.”

Smollett has maintained his innocence, and on Thursday reacted to Emanuel’s comments on the deal with prosecutors.

“It is the Mayor and the Police Chief who owe Jussie — owe him an apology — for dragging an innocent man’s character through the mud. Jussie has paid enough,” Smollett’s lawyers said in a statement.

Trump has been a regular critic of Emanuel’s handling of crime in Chicago, and in 2017 tweeted that he was “sending in Federal help.” This time, however, Emanuel is not keen on the president’s involvement.

“Sit it out. We don’t need you,” Emanuel repeated. “And especially given that you don’t know how the criminal justice system works and given what happened, sit this one out.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:







