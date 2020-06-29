ON1 Announces Availability of the New ON1 360, New ON1 Photo RAW 2020.5, and the New ON1 Photo Mobile for iOS, iPadOS, and Android

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ON1, creators of ON1 Photo RAW, announces ON1 360, ON1 Photo RAW 2020.5, and the new ON1 Photo Mobile are now available. ON1 360 is an all-new end-to-end photography workflow solution to capture, edit, and sync photos between multiple computers and mobile devices using the new ON1 Photo RAW 2020.5, and the new ON1 Photo Mobile for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

ON1 Photo Mobile More

In addition to the new ON1 360, a new version of ON1 Photo RAW version 2020.5 is available for download. ON1 Photo RAW is a photo organizer, raw processor, layered editor, and effects app, all in one application. ON1 Photo RAW 2020.5 includes the new ON1 360 integration, performance enhancements, support for new cameras and lenses, and additional bug fixes.

The new and free ON1 Photo Mobile app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android devices is like having a pro-grade camera app and raw processor in the palm of your hand. ON1 Photo Mobile uses the same proprietary raw processing engine developed for ON1 Photo RAW and compliments the desktop application, ON1 Photo RAW 2020.5, when synced with ON1 360.

Key Features

One Workflow — ON1 360 connects ON1 Photo RAW 2020.5 on macOS and Windows computers with the new free ON1 Photo Mobile on iOS, iPadOS, and Android devices. Multiple options for syncing files, control in file storage methods, and new capabilities for managing and editing across devices no matter where photos are stored.

New Editable Previews — Customers can choose to sync their original raw files or sync their photos using the new Editable Previews that utilize ON1's new compressed-raw file format. This file format allows photographers to store more photos in the same amount of space without noticeable loss in image quality when processing. Photographers can view, edit, and share their photos without having to store the original photo in the cloud using these Editable Previews.

New ON1 Photo Mobile Camera Mode — The camera mode in ON1 Photo Mobile works a lot like the camera app on your device. The new app can capture raw photos with the tonal range and details you expect from an interchangeable lens camera.

New ON1 Photo Mobile Editing Controls — ON1 Photo Mobile uses the same proprietary raw processing engine developed for ON1 Photo RAW. Adjustments include Exposure, Contrast, Shadows, Midtones, Highlights, Whites, Blacks, White Balance, Noise, and Sharpening. Built-in filters will start with, black and white, adding film grain, darkening the edges with a vignette, and targeted color adjustments. ON1 Photo Mobile is available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices and is free for anyone.

Pricing

ON1 360 plans start out with 10x the storage amount for 20% less cost compared to competitive plans available today. ON1 360 plans include the Software and Service option as well as a Service Add-on option in both monthly and annual payment options. The Software and Service plan includes a subscription license to ON1 Photo RAW 2020, any and all software upgrades and updates, the ON1 Photo Mobile connectivity, and ON1 360. The starting plan includes 200GB of storage at $7.99 per month or $89.99 per year. ON1 still offers Photo RAW as a perpetual-license product separate from ON1 360, for those who prefer to own software. Customers who own Photo RAW can choose the ON1 360 Add-on and those plans start at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year and come with 200GB of storage.