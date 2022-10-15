A ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider increased their holdings by 0.7% last year

Insiders were net buyers of ON24, Inc.'s (NYSE:ONTF ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ON24

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Sharat Sharan bought US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$16.97 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.38). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Sharat Sharan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ON24 Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at ON24. In total, insiders dumped US$53k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ON24 insiders own 7.8% of the company, worth about US$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ON24 Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought ON24 stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for ON24 (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

