Onalaska Man Accused of Attacking Mother and Fleeing From Police on Tuesday

Feb. 17—An Onalaska man is being held in the Lewis County Jail on $20,000 bail after he allegedly assaulted his mother then fled from law enforcement on Tuesday.

Jeremy Glen Wooldridge, 50, is accused of shoving his mother to the floor of her Onalaska residence and choking her.

Medical personnel later determined the victim suffered a bloody nose and a bloody lip, three broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder.

The victim told law enforcement that Wooldridge "told her several times that she was 'going to die today,'" according to court documents.

The victim "eventually got away" from Wooldridge and made it to the porch, where her brother soon found her "bleeding and holding onto a post," according to court documents.

Wooldridge allegedly exited the house and "demanded the keys" to the brother's white F-150. The brother turned over the keys and Wooldridge allegedly fled the scene.

The victim's brother then called the police.

A sergeant with the Lewis County Sheriff's Office soon located the F-150 near the Salkum Supermarket, but when he attempted to make contact with the driver, the vehicle reportedly "proceeded eastbound on Salkum Road at a high rate of speed," according to court documents.

The sergeant noted the F-150 drove 93 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Highway 12 and was passing other vehicles in no-pass zones and around blind corners

The sergeant terminated the pursuit once Wooldridge began driving dangerously, but he "continued to follow at a slower speed."

The F-150 eventually pulled over on Beach Road and the sergeant identified the driver as Wooldridge.

Wooldridge reportedly said "he did not know" why he didn't stop when the sergeant attempted to pull him over.

When asked "what happened at his mom's house," Wooldridge allegedly said "he hit his mother accidentally," according to court documents.

Wooldridge had reportedly been living with his mother after his recent release from a veteran's hospital and had become "progressively unstable" in the three weeks since his release.

Wooldridge was booked into the Lewis County Jail at 3:23 p.m. on Feb. 15 and has since been charged with one count each of second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police officer and harassment, threat to kill.

His next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18.