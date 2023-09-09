Onam harvest festival keeps on getting bigger

The Onam harvest festival in Cambourne, Cambridgeshire is now in its 12th year

Up to 170 people from across the country are expected at an Onam celebration to mark a harvest festival for the Keralite community in South West India.

Home cooked vegetarian food prepared by 10 families, as well as cultural performances, games and music, will take place at The Hub, Great Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, from 11:00 BST.

The event, in its 12th year, keeps on getting "bigger and bigger", said Vivish George, from the Cambourne Indian Club.

"The spirit of Onam is the community," he added.

Food, dancing and games will be on offer

"The highlight of Onam is the magnificent Thiruvathira dance, showcasing intricate costumes, colourful makeup, and captivating storytelling through dance and music."

Mr George said families from Norwich, Liverpool and Manchester were expected at what he hoped could be the "biggest Onam celebration in the East of England".

The vibrant event "holds immense cultural and traditional significance", he added.

Onam is the biggest festival in the Indian state of Kerala.

It falls during the Malayali month of Chingam (August to September) and marks the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali.

Pooklam, which are intricate flower carpets, will be created at the event

