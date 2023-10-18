Onaway school bond proposals on Nov. 7 ballot

ONAWAY — Two townships in Cheboygan County will see proposals from Onaway Area Schools on their ballots in the upcoming Nov. 7 general election.

Voters in Forest and Waverly townships will cast their ballots for the two bond proposals.

Proposal one asks voters to consider an $11,625,000 bond that will be used primarily for HVAC upgrades and drainage improvements, as well as creating a safe and secure entry and career and technical education spaces.

The proposal language reads:

“Shall Onaway Area Community Schools, Presque Isle and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed $11,625,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the school building; and preparing, developing, and improving a playground and the site?

“The following is for information purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.97 mills ($1.97 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 21 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.26 mills ($2.26 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).”

The second proposal is asking for a $5,985,000 bond in order to add a small auxiliary gym — primarily for elementary students and the wrestling team — as well as parking lot improvements.

The proposal language reads:

“Shall Onaway Area Community Schools, Presque Isle and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed $5,985,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping a gymnasium and wrestling addition to the school building; and preparing, developing, and improving the site?

“The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 1.22 mills ($1.22 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 21 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.16 mills ($1.16 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).”

According to a Frequently Asked Questions document posted by the district, a facilities assessment showed HVAC repairs as a top priority for the district, with tests showing a negative impact on the air quality in classrooms.

For more information on the bond proposals, visit onawayschools.com.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

