Onboard Systems Dual Cargo Hook Kits for Bell 206L & 407 Aircraft Certified by FAA

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, Inc., a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, today announced that its Dual Cargo Hook Kits for the Bell 206L and 407 aircraft have been STC certified by the FAA. These cargo hook systems meet the 14 CFR part 27 certification requirements for Human External Cargo (HEC) and have been designed as a dual installation of Onboard's TALON® LC Hydraulic Hook.

"These kits provide an STC-certified solution for a variety of CFR Part 133 external load missions, including HEC, high-value cargo transport, utility line work, short haul, and search & rescue," said Karsten Lemmon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Onboard Systems. "Ever since we launched our first HEC cargo hook kit for the MD500 last year, our powerline and utility customers have been eagerly awaiting these Bell cargo hook kits, as many of them use the 206L and the 407 for their missions. We look forward to adding more HEC kits to our product lineup for additional aircraft very soon."

Onboard's newly certified dual cargo hook systems include a single kit for the Bell 206L (P/N 200-465-00), as well as separate kits for both left seat (P/N 200-456-00) and right seat (P/N 200-456-01) operations for the Bell 407. In addition, an Onboard Weighing System (P/N 200-464-00) is available for use with any of the Bell Dual Cargo Hook Kits, which are approved for use on the 206L, 206L-1, 206L-3, 206L-4 and 407 models as listed on the Type Certificate Data Sheet (TCDS) H2SW. Onboard Systems partnered with Aerocraft, Inc. to develop and certify the dual hook system.

The kits feature a user-friendly dual master cylinder that combines the backup hydraulic release for both hooks along with the electrical release for the secondary hook into a single unit. For added safety, Onboard's certified HEC kits use TALON LC Hydraulic Cargo Hooks to minimize the risk of inadvertent cargo releases caused by excessive movement during external load operations, which can activate an improperly rigged manual release cable on a cargo hook system.

In conjunction with the Dual Cargo Hook Kits, Onboard Systems is also offering HEC Longline Kits in several lengths that include many essential components for properly rigging an aircraft to carry human external cargo, including a Y-Rope, a rigging plate, longline, weight bag, lanyard, and carabiners. Onboard's Y-Rope (P/N 490-019-00) is required when conducting HEC missions using Onboard's Bell 206L or 407 Dual Cargo Hook Kits, as it provides a controlled interface between the primary and secondary cargo hooks and the longline. Alternative configurations or components may also be approved for use through the local Aviation Authority.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC designs and manufactures innovative helicopter lift equipment for the worldwide aerospace industry, including belly hooks, cargo hook suspension systems, Onboard Weighing Systems, and remote hook equipment. Its low-weight, high quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and low on-going maintenance costs. Onboard Systems maintains a rigorous quality management system (QMS) designed to meet or exceed the strict requirements of AS9100 Revision D, ISO 9001:2015, helicopter airframe manufacturers, and aviation regulatory agencies. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems was acquired in 2019 by Liberty Hall Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington; visit our website, OnboardSystems.com, for more information.

