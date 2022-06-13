Once Again China’s Pig Farmers Are Mired in Boom-Bust Cycle

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Once every three to four years, hog farmers in the world’s largest producing country find themselves trapped in an unforgiving market that pushes some over-leveraged breeders to the brink of a debt crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co., the second-largest hog supplier among Chinese listed companies in 2020, just reported 542 million yuan ($81 million) of overdue commercial bills, becoming the latest producer to show the financial stress of the boom-bust cycle. The nonpayment comes after it lost about three billion dollars since the start of last year as local hog prices halved.

“Zhengbang expanded its capacity too aggressively at the wrong time and found it hard to manage the situation when hog prices tumbled,” said Lin Guofa, head of research at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.

With pork the most popular protein on Chinese tables, hog breeding can be very profitable with gross margins rising above 30% for some producers when there’s a shortage, driving farmers to expand capacity despite soaring costs. Still, even for the top producers, it’s not always easy to follow the right beat.

China’s top five listed hog breeders recorded more than 39 billion yuan of net losses last year alone. Zhengbang represented just under half of that, while Wens Foodstuffs Group contributed about a third. Other companies that posted losses included Tech-Bank Food Co. and New Hope Liuhe Co.

Tight liquidity is a common challenge in the industry. In Zhengbang’s case, a 1.6 billion yuan convertible bond maturing in 2026 is facing requests for early redemption this week. In addition, Tech-Bank Food told investors at the end of April that it was negotiating with a key supplier to delay some payments and that the top priority will be ensuring secure capital flows.

Zhengbang Technology sold about 5.5 million hogs back in 2018, when a long price slump hurt breeders, leading Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group for instance to default and offer to pay bondholders with ham. Chuying was eventually delisted from the stock market and its bondholders are yet to get their money back.

Just three years later, Zhengbang had almost tripled its output capacity to 15 million hogs with total assets doubling after the company built and leased more farms and increased the amount of livestock it was breeding.

Share Slump

Still, the expansion didn’t bring the intended good fortune, only trouble. The boom in hog prices after African swine fever devastated herds faded earlier than farmers expected. Zhengbang not only had to grapple with declining revenue, but it also booked losses from asset and inventory depreciation.

Zhengbang Technology’s shares slumped to the lowest intraday level since 2018 on Friday, but have since recovered some poise. The company did not reply to a Bloomberg email seeking comment on its debt issue.

In December, Zhengbang signed a debt-to-equity swap with the Jiangxi branch of China Cinda Asset Management Co., a leading distressed debt manager. And three months ago, a key Jiangxi state-owned company agreed to provide 5 billion yuan of financial support to Zhengbang Technology’s parent.

Despite those efforts, the company still had 40.7 billion yuan of liabilities on its balance sheet at the end of March, only just covered by its total assets, according to its financial report. While hog prices are now recovering, offering a chink of light, the future may hinge on whether it can obtain more cash from asset disposals and receive timely government support.

“Don’t be obsessed with pig prices and gamble over them,” said Lin from the Bric consultancy. “Focus on how to raise pigs more scientifically, on how to cut costs and optimize management. That’s the way to live through the cycle.”

(Updates to add industry liquidity concerns from sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Says Any Saudi Visit Would Focus on More Than Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he has “not yet” made a decision about visiting Saudi Arabia, but that if he went it would be to take part in meetings that go beyond energy topics.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for Interna

  • Investing in Port of Tauranga (NZSE:POT) five years ago would have delivered you a 66% gain

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Profit warnings kicked into high gear, and there’s still no slowdown in sight

    U.S. companies are warning of earnings misses at a historically high rate and there are signs that the pace could accelerate, but Wall Street analysts don't seem to be listening too closely.

  • LGBTQ community remembers Pulse with solemn, spirited events

    Pulse survivor Amanda Grau, shot four times at the nightclub six years ago, fought fear to chase a dream. Addressing an audience gathered for a Pulse memorial ceremony, she recalled her struggle to recover physically and mentally. “For almost a year after the shooting, I didn’t want to go anywhere or see anybody, but my mom and my family told me you can’t live a life in fear,” Grau said. “It ...

  • How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000?

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices slide on Beijing COVID warning, inflation concerns

    Oil prices slipped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and economic growth further depressed the market. Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7%, to $119.95 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $118.54 a barrel, down $2.13, or 1.8%. Prices tumbled after Chinese officials warned on Sunday of a "ferocious" COVID spread in the capital and announced plans to conduct mass testing in Beijing until Wednesday.

  • Dollar hits 135 yen as U.S. yields climb ever higher

    The yen fell to a fresh 20-year low against the dollar on Monday, as red hot U.S. inflation data drove up Treasury yields, diminishing the earlier boost from speculation Japanese authorities could intervene to support the currency. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to raise rates at their meetings and there is a chance the Swiss National Bank will also hike, but little change is expected from the Bank of Japan. The dollar climbed 0.43% on Monday to 135 yen, a 20-year peak, and edging closer to the 2002 high of 135.20.

  • Bernanke Says Fed Can Sidestep Big Recession in Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelFormer Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke said Fed leaders could

  • China Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- China is starting to re-impose Covid-19 restrictions just weeks after major easing in key cities, raising concern the country may once again employ strict lockdowns to control its outbreak. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requir

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Sharp Stock Market Losses As Recession Risks Mount

    The Nasdaq closed below the low of its follow-through day, one of many bearish signals this past week. Here's what to do.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumStocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets WrapChina Warn

  • China ride-hailing giant Didi to start trading on OTC market after NYSE delisting, ending an 11-month fiasco that angered Beijing

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global will start trading on the over-the-counter market (OTC) on Monday, more than two weeks after its shareholders voted to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where it raised US$4.4 billion last year in a public listing that angered Beijing. That move was announced on Friday in the US by Chicago-based Options Clearing Corp, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing house, which said the Chinese firm's trading symbol will change from

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $27K Amid Heightening Inflation Concerns

    Ether and other major altcoins underperform BTC as investors continue to steer away from riskier assets; is there a case for inflation?

  • If You Bought 1,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock, Your Passive Income Will Have Grown Nearly Sixfold

    Building a recurring stream of income that covers all your expenses is an excellent path to financial freedom.

  • Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock

    The broader stock market has had a rough six months, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 22%, the S&P 500 down 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7%. In six months, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has lost over 28% of its value and is down around 47% from its all-time high set in March 2021. Investors were able to count on Disney's dividends during past downturns.

  • Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham are bracing for plunging stocks, stubborn inflation, and a painful recession. Here's what 10 elite investors are saying about the market outlook.

    David Einhorn, Stanley Druckenmiller, and other leading investors are predicting further pain for markets.

  • 5 Cutting-Edge Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have entered correction territory with declines of more than 10%. Meanwhile, the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite has lost about a quarter of its value, placing it firmly in a bear market. The first highly innovative company with all the tools necessary to quintuple investors' money by the turn of the decade is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • Investors are best off owning stable-growth stocks amid recession risks and should target these 3 sectors, says Goldman stock chief

    David Kostin told CNBC that investors should focus less on balance sheet strength amid recession risk.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The stocks that typically deliver the highest returns over time are ones where the underlying businesses are reporting blazing revenue growth with lots of opportunities to expand. The best companies to invest in will post high rates of revenue growth even during a bear market like we're seeing now, with the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 30% from its previous high. A small investment of $500 can multiply into thousands with the right growth stocks.