Once again, Memphis ranks high among cities with worst drivers in the country; Nashville not far behind

Beep beep! Memphis makes another list of the worst drivers in America.

A recent study done by Forbes Advisor found the top 25 cities with the worst drivers in the nation. Both Nashville and Memphis ranked in the top 20, but for the second time in a year, Memphis was at the top of the list.

Forbes used five total metrics and gave each a value to weigh on the score:

Number of fatal car crashes per 100,000 city residents: 24% of score

Number of fatal car crashes involving a drunk driver per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score

Number of fatal car crashes involving a distracted driver per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score

Number of fatal car crashes involving speeding per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score

Number of people killed in fatal crashes per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score

Here is what the study found.

Cities with the worst drivers in Tennessee

Of the two Tennessee cities, Memphis ranked first, but the Bluff City ranked No. 2 in the list overall. Memphis had a score of 98.51 out of 100. Memphis had the highest total number of fatal car accidents, the highest total number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver, and the highest total number of people killed in fatal crashes.

Nashville came in on the list at No. 17 with a score of 67.24 out of 100. The listed categories were the number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver per 100,000 which was 3.69, and the number of fatal car accidents per 100,000, which was 12.73.

Cities with the worst drivers in America

In the top ten cities with the worst drivers, Albuquerque, New Mexico scored the highest with a 100 out of 100. The city had the highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver at 5.42 per 100,000 city residents.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 100 out of 100 Memphis, Tennessee: 98.51 out of 100 Detroit, Michigan: 94.97 out of 100 Tucson, Arizona: 93.02 out of 100 Kansas City, Missouri: 91.19 out of 100 Dallas, Texas: 90.97 out of 100 Louisville, Kentucky: 83.88 out of 100 Phoenix, Arizona: 80.65 out of 100 Fort Worth, Texas: 78.03 out of 100 Tampa, Florida: 77.13 out of 100

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: List: Memphis, Nashville have worst drivers in US. See where they rank