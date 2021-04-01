Once climate change deniers, the agriculture industry positions itself as part of the solution

Ignacio Calderon
·8 min read

For decades, the U.S. agriculture industry had staunchly opposed measures to limit climate change.

Lobbying groups, such as the American Farm Bureau Federation, expressed skepticism that humans caused it. And companies, such as Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods, have been fined millions for environmental violations.

But the industry in recent years has altered its stance on the issue. Riding a wave of shifting public opinion about the reality of climate change, it is staking out a new position as part of the climate solution.

Among the most visible signs of this about-face happened late last year when the Farm Bureau partnered with dozens of other groups, from agriculture organizations to environmental advocates, to announce a new initiative: the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. The group has proposed 40 new policies, including voluntary incentives and other tools for farmers to address a warming planet.

At the same time Syngenta, a major seed company, promised in its most recent sustainability assessment to invest in sustainable agriculture. Its CEO said in a January CNBC op-ed that climate change is “matter of survival.”

It was a dramatic shift from just four years ago when the company said in its business filings that “climate change may have both positive and negative impacts” on the company.

Asked about the change in tune, spokesman Saswato Das did not directly answer. Instead, he said there are “changing views of society regarding sustainable agriculture.”

"Climate change is an existential threat," he added, "and we need to accelerate action before it is too late."

Like Syngenta, the other groups and companies contacted for this story did not provide straightforward explanations for why they changed how they discussed climate change. Most said that farmers have always been at the forefront of environmental conservation.

“America’s farmers and ranchers are proactively identifying issues and being part of the solution,” said Andrew Walmsley, the farm bureau federation's director of congressional relations.

But to critics of corporate agriculture, the new language sounds like “greenwashing” – a marketing tactic used by companies to improve their public images as opposed to truly changing unsustainable practices.

One proposal from Smithfield Foods that advocacy groups say fits this bill is incentivizing the use of digesters. The technology converts hog waste into biogas, which can be used for heat and electricity. The climate alliance also supports digesters.

Tyler Lobdell, a staff attorney at Food and Water Watch, said digesters aren't all they're cracked up to be because industrialized farms, where animals are confined in large numbers, produce too much manure to be sustainable.

“At best, digesters reduce a small amount of methane emissions,” he said. “It really is quintessential greenwashing.”

About 40-45% of Smithfield’s carbon footprint comes from manure management on farms, according to the company, which is the world’s largest pork producer. In 2017, Smithfield launched a renewables division to cut carbon and advance renewable energy.

Kraig Westerbeek, the head of Smithfield Renewables, said digesters make hog farming "even more sustainable."

He pointed to the recommendations from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture about using digesters. According to the government, benefits of digesters include a diversified farm income, conservation of agricultural land and sustainable food production.

“To try to paint these efforts as not progressive and unbeneficial to water quality, air emissions and greenhouse gas reduction is to turn your back on years of research and data that proves otherwise,” Westerbeek said.

To be sure, the industry, particularly lobbying groups, still resists specific policies.

For example, in 2019, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association lobbied against the work of a Maryland committee focused on sustainable food, and the committee was disbanded, according to Inside Climate News. Tyson, Cargill and National Beef are members of the cattlemen's association.

And the National Pork Producers Council has consistently opposed forcing industrialized farms from reporting their greenhouse gas emissions. In 2019, the council listed among its legislative accomplishments: “Marshaled the effort to secure permanent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules exempting farms from emissions reporting.”

Both the beef association and the pork council are part of the new climate alliance.

Climate change could have dire consequences for agriculture. According to the EPA, as temperatures rise, both the productivity and nutritional value of crops may decrease. Other government studies show that there may be less milk available to consumers, because dairy cows are sensitive to heat stress.

EPA data shows that agriculture made up around 10% of America’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, the latest year available. Even though government data shows the country’s overall emissions have been decreasing since 2007, emissions from the agriculture sector increased 3.7% since 1990.

It remains to be seen how the industry's shift will affect that trend.

“It’s been gratifying to see the increasing attention given by a number of major food and agriculture companies to issues of soil carbon and regenerative agriculture,” said Robert Myers, the director of the Center for Regenerative Agriculture at the University of Missouri. “So now, are they doing it just for marketing or not?”

History of countering climate change action

The Farm Bureau Federation, a founding member of the new climate alliance, has a history of opposing major changes to farming practices to address climate change.

“Climate change policy is controversial,” said then-president of the farm bureau, Dean Kleckner, in a prepared statement at a 1998 congressional hearing. “Drastic action proposed by the administration is not justified at this time."

Over the years, the federation has said it would support alternative energy that reduces pollution. But, as recently as 2018, it said it would oppose legislation that would have set limits on emissions or required the reporting of emissions, according to its own background sheet on its lobbying on climate.

The climate alliance's proposals largely consist of incentives for farmers to develop climate-friendly habits. Examples include tax credits for capturing the carbon produced in fields and a one-time payment for early adopters of sustainable practices.

Such proposals are not without flaws, said Silvia Secchi, associate professor in the Department of Geographical and Sustainability Sciences at the University of Iowa.

For one thing, Secchi said, it’s hard to monitor if a farmer actually implements sustainable practices like planting cover crops or adopting no-till farming.

Also, the farmer has to do these every year in order to get the carbon sequestration benefits, she said. Otherwise, the carbon can get released back into the atmosphere.

"The things the farm bureau and other Ag lobbyists would like farmers to do are not really very effective things," she said. "By doing it themselves versus being regulated by the federal government, they can do less, they can do what is easy for them and they can sell that effort."

Walmsley, with the farm bureau federation, disagreed.

“That point of view ignores the incredible advances already made by agriculture voluntarily,” he said.

Over the last two generations, the U.S. has seen an exponential increase in crop production “while our inputs have remained relatively flat,” he said.

Other groups involved in the alliance have a similar history.

In 2010, according to ProPublica, the Cattlemen's Beef Association spent much of its lobbying effort on "working to prevent consideration of any climate change legislation in the Senate."

The association recently announced that it will work with the Biden Administration to “demonstrate cattle production is a solution to climate concerns.”

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.&#xa0;Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising swift action on everything from climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ORG XMIT: WX209
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising swift action on everything from climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ORG XMIT: WX209

The National Pork Producers Council, which has fought transparency of emissions, said its members have produced more meat while using less land, water and energy.

“Our industry is committed to further reducing this contribution,” Rachel Gantz, the council's spokeswoman, said.

Past violations, now fewer emissions

Some of the companies whose lobbying organizations are involved in the climate alliance have been fined millions for environmental violations.

But they have also made public commitments about reducing their environmental footprints.

A car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark.
A car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark.

For example, Tyson Foods – which belongs to the cattlemen's beef association and the North American Meat Institute, both members of the alliance – has been fined about $57 million for environmental violations since 2000, according to data from Good Jobs First.

In 2017, the company pleaded guilty to a wastewater leak from a facility in Missouri that resulted in the death of more than 100,000 fish. It paid a $2 million fine.

More recently, however, Tyson said it will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030.

“We acknowledge our previous violations and we aim to continuously improve on our outcomes for environmental compliance,” a Tyson spokeswoman said in an email. “We have nearly 500 full-time team members who are solely dedicated to excellent environmental performance and compliance."

This story is a collaboration between USA TODAY and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The center is an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering agribusiness, Big Ag and related issues. USA TODAY is funding a fellowship at the center for expanded coverage of agribusiness and its impact on communities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Agriculture industry changes its tune on climate change

Recommended Stories

  • Russian 'anti-Apple' law requiring local apps takes effect

    Smartphones, tablets and computers sold in Russia must now come with pre-installed domestic software and apps from Thursday in a new law seen by critics as another attempt to curb online freedom.

  • Apple removes Siri's female voice as its default and adds two new voices

    To address gender biases, Apple added two new voices that users can choose from.

  • Time to go clothes shopping. How I lost 35 pounds during the COVID pandemic.

    The story of how my health took such a dramatic turn for the better amid the coronavirus lockdown dovetails with another healthy change in my life.

  • Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change

    Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday and admit that the supposed name change was a joke. Mark Gillies, a company spokesman, confirmed Tuesday that the statement had been a pre-April Fool's Day joke after having insisted Monday that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate. The company's false statement was distributed again Tuesday, saying the brand-name change reflected a shift to more battery-electric vehicles.

  • HBO Max's Offbeat Tech Satire Made for Love Goes Down Easy—Maybe Too Easy

    Though certain aspects of Alissa Nutting’s storytelling seem ideally suited to TV—the distinctive characters, the topical premises, the black comedy—others, like the psychologically rich first-person and close third-person perspectives that make her fiction so thrillingly transgressive, present big challenges.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties after lockdown

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth carried out her first face-to-face engagement this year on Wednesday, two days after the country's strict COVID-19 lockdown was eased. The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by videolink since a lockdown was imposed at the start of the year, visited the Air Forces memorial in Runnymede to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. Runnymede is close to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen has been staying with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recently spent four weeks in hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

  • US jobless claims rise to 719K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 61,000 last week to 719,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more businesses reopen, vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spreads through the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 658,000 the week before.

  • Teens more likely than young adults to develop addiction to marijuana, prescription drugs within 12 months, study shows

    Researchers found 10.7% of teenagers developed a cannabis use disorder within 12 months after first using versus 6.4% of young adults.

  • World trade body chief says vaccine inequity 'unacceptable'

    The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favors rich, developed countries was unacceptable. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” during future pandemics, decrying the “vaccine inequity” of the current one. “The idea that 70% of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable,” Okonjo-Iweala told reporters while hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at WTO's Geneva headquarters.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.

  • Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

    Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life. McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.

  • LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season

    From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as Fernando Tatis Jr., Randy Arozarena, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts and MVPs José Abreu and Freddie Freeman step to the plate on opening day. All 30 teams are scheduled to be in action, with Gerrit Cole set to throw the first pitch of the season against Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

  • Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

    A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India. Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men. Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault. Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin. “When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.” Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus. Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do. The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both. India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • Gov Kemp: 'Outrageous' what the left is saying about Georgia election law, 'hypocrisy rampant'

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on facing progressive backlash over election reform and lifting remaining coronavirus restrictions.

  • How a little-known Pentagon agency trains troops to escape the enemy and get home safely

    "The JPRA and its capabilities provide peace of mind to pilots and guys on the ground," a former special-missions-unit officer told Insider.

  • A judge granted Nike's temporary restraining order against the startup that made Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoe'

    MSCHF argued the shoe was not meant to be worn, but Nike pointed to Miley Cyrus, who posted photos on Instagram while wearing the shoes.

  • Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

    The last time Roy Williams left North Carolina, he was a virtually unknown assistant who was getting his first shot as a college head coach at tradition-rich Kansas. Now Williams is leaving the Tar Heels again with a resume chock full of honors — as a retiring Hall of Famer with more than 900 wins, three national championships and a legacy built on more than three decades of success at two of college basketball’s most storied programs. The school announced the decision Thursday, some two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful 15-year run with the Jayhawks.

  • Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California shooting that killed 4 - officials

    (Reuters) -One of the four fatal victims in a shooting rampage in suburban Los Angeles on Wednesday was a 9-year-old boy who may have died in his wounded mother's arms as she tried in vain to save him, officials said on Thursday. "It appears that a little boy died in his mother's arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told a news conference. The bloodshed in Orange, California, about 30 miles (48 km)southeast of central Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a month.