'Once you come in, you stay in:' Buncombe judge limits public, press access to murder trial

ASHEVILLE - Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg approved measures that limited when and how the public and press could attend an ongoing murder trial.

Bailiffs were watching the courtroom’s entrance on Nov. 10, with one telling a reporter mid-session that he could not enter until after the next recess. Later in the day, a sign appeared on the door cautioning that “no admittance” would be allowed “once court is in session,” per the judge and Sheriff Quentin Miller.

Murder trials — like many court proceedings — are often drawn-out affairs, with recesses spread out by hours. Under the measure in place, if someone were to leave for the restroom, for example, they would not be able to reenter.

Closing courtrooms:Trial to continue for former Buncombe deputy Matthew Lund, wife charged with child abuse

It was either me or him':Defendant in Asheville murder case

On trial is Deveron Angelo Roberts, who is facing a first-degree murder charge on allegations that he shot 18-year-old Antwan Terrell Eddings to death on Fayetteville Street in 2020. Roberts was arrested by the Asheville Police Department.

Judges can and often do set wide-ranging rules for courtrooms. For example, when 22-year-old Amya Collington of Asheville was on trial for murder in August, members of the public were required to sign in and out whenever they entered or left the courtroom. Judges can also put the court in closed session, barring the public generally.

At press time, it was not clear if there was an official written order to limit when and how the public could attend the trial.

"I simply ask that coming and going be done quietly and be kept to a minimum to avoid distractions to the jury during testimony," Thornburg wrote in an email to the Citizen Times Nov. 10. "I hope you understand the need for officers to maintain security while keeping the courtroom open to the public."

He did not immediately respond to a question asking if there was an official court order, or for a request of a copy of any signed order.

Story continues

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a rule, a standing order or anything, but it just depends on what’s going on in that courtroom,” said Judicial Assistant Cindy Crawford.

“I don’t know what’s happened in that trial, or what has led to that. I know it’s not all the time, but it’s just very disruptive when people are going in and out of the courtroom. … And it’s hard to hear in that courtroom, too.”

Capt. Erik Reems, who oversees the courthouse’s bailiffs, said much the same.

“Due to safety and security issues, it’s safer for our courtroom ― and everybody has been made aware beforehand ― that once you come in, you stay in,” he said. “If you want to leave, you’re welcome to leave. But you’re not allowed to come in until the next recess.”

Those rules often apply to “high-profile” trials, such as murder cases, when a judge issues an order at the start, Reems said. He estimated that there have been at least 10 trials this year where that rule has been in place.

Roberts is early in his trial, with prosecutors still making their arguments Nov. 10. Jury selection began Nov. 7.

He is being represented by defense attorney Ted Besen, who declined to comment on Nov. 10.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety for the Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com or 828-232-5907.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Top Buncombe judge limits public, press access to murder trial