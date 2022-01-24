Once convicted of impersonating US marshal, Wichita Falls man charged again

Donald Goodrich

Accusations that a Wichita Falls man impersonated a U.S. marshal have embroiled him in criminal cases in both state and federal court.

Wichita Falls police filed a state charge accusing Donald Ray Goodrich of impersonating a U.S. marshal this year. He already has a conviction in federal court for a similar case from 2018.

But state charges from 2018 are still pending against Goodrich, who now stands accused of being a serial impersonator. The latest development involves the new 2021 state charge.

The 37-year-old was free Monday from Wichita County Jail on a $5,000 bond on a state charge of impersonating a public servant, according to online jail records.

An online search of the federal court system showed no complaint filed for the new 2021 case.

Goodrich indicted for 2021 incident

A Wichita County grand jury indicted Goodrich Wednesday for the state impersonation charge in connection with an Aug. 14, 2021, incident in Wichita Falls, court documents show.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

In this latest incident, Goodrich is accused of claiming to be a U.S. marshal working security for evictions in the 3100 block of Seymour Highway, according to allegations in court documents.

He told a man there that he was detaining him for criminal trespassing, according to allegations in court documents.

What happened in 2018?

A federal complaint written by an FBI agent pulls back the curtain on the 2018 case, which resulted in both federal and state charges against Goodrich.

He made a 911 call to Wichita Falls police the evening of Sept. 19, 2018, identifying himself as a federal marshal with badge No. 1789, according to the federal complaint.

He asked the dispatcher to send uniformed police officers to the intersection of Harrison and Collin streets, saying he had something important to reveal and would tell police when they got there, according to the federal complaint.

Goodrich told the dispatcher he would be in a black Jeep, but when police responded they found no Jeep and no Goodrich, according to the federal criminal complaint.

Pawnshop sighting

A Wichita Falls police detective came upon Goodrich Oct. 2, 2018, in a local pawnshop, according to the federal complaint.

Goodrich behaved confidently like a "bona fide law enforcement officer," according to the federal complaint.

He was clad in what looked to be a black tactical body-armor vest and wore a badge on a chain around his neck and a handgun on his hip, according to the complaint.

Goodrich asked the pawnshop owner about tactical holsters and identified himself as a marshal stationed in Dallas, according to the federal complaint.

He gave a nod to the detective, who was wearing his own badge and gun, according to the complaint.

Suspicious, the detective watched Goodrich get into a black Jeep and later pulled him over for a traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Goodrich displayed a fake badge and protested about being detained by the detective and another Wichita Falls officer who was assisting, according to the complaint.

Goodrich displayed another badge imprinted with the words, "U.S. Special Agent Interpol," but it was also fake, according to the complaint.

They arrested Goodrich, searched the Jeep and found handcuffs, ammunition, ammunition magazines and tactical patches, according to the complaint.

Conviction in federal court for 2018 case

U.S. Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray Jr. found Goodrich incompetent to stand trial Feb. 6, 2019, according to court documents filed in the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, of U.S. District Court.

Ray ordered him placed for treatment and the facility's director to provide a certificate when Goodrich became competent for trial, court records show.

Goodrich pleaded guilty Feb. 27, 2020, to the impersonation charge in federal court, according to court documents.

On June 15, 2020, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor sentenced him to one month in federal prison and a year of supervised release, according to court documents.

Goodrich's conviction was for one count of impersonating a U.S. marshal from Sept. 19, 2018, to Oct. 2, 2018, according to court documents.

The maximum federal penalty for impersonating a federal officer is four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a year of supervised release.

The one-month imprisonment was to run concurrently with any sentence handed down for state charges of felony impersonating a public servant and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to court documents.

Those state charges are still pending in connection with Goodrich's Oct. 2, 2018, arrest by Wichita Falls police after the detective spotted him in the pawnshop, according to court records.

Terroristic threat charges

He also faces two misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats in connection with Nov. 10, 2021, allegations, according to Wichita County court records.

