Once a darling of the pandemic, Germany now has more than 1 million vaccines unused in storage

Alexander Smith
·3 min read

At a time when vaccines are in such urgent demand, Germany has more than 1 million unused doses sitting in storage — partly because people are reluctant to take them.

Once hailed for its coronavirus response, Germany has administered just 15 percent of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine it has received, the country's health ministry said in a briefing Wednesday.

Some officials blame shaken trust among members of the public, following statements by political leaders and incorrect press reports questioning the vaccine's efficacy. Others point to a dysfunctional rollout plan that has failed to invite enough people to make vaccination appointments.

"We are working quite hard on this and trying to convince people to accept the vaccine and really to rebuild the trust in the vaccine in the population," Thomas Mertens, a professor who chairs Germany's Standing Commission on Vaccination, told the BBC on Thursday. "But this is a psychological problem, and it will take time to reach its goal."

The vaccine rollout in the European Union has been far slower than in the United States or Britain. Leaders from the 27-nation E.U. met virtually Thursday to find ways to speed things up amid fears that new variants could bring new waves of infection to the continent. The E.U. has given just 7 shots per 100 people, compared with 20 per 100 in the U.S. and almost 28 per 100 in the U.K.

The U.K., with one of the highest death rates in the world, has been lauded for its vaccine strategy. This week, the German tabloid Bild splashed the union flag on its front page alongside the message, "Dear Britain, We Envy You."

The U.S. has relied solely on vaccines made by its own pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer and Moderna. But these have been in far less supply in Europe, partly because the U.S. bought up much of the stock and they are also expensive and difficult to handle.

Europe has relied heavily on the vaccine made by the British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which is cheaper and far easier to transport, but has not yet been approved in the U.S.

Medical regulators in some European countries, including Germany, have also said that there is not enough data in clinical trials to vouch for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine's efficacy in people over 65.

This was heavily disputed by some experts who said that while AstraZeneca's Phase 3 trials did have a small sample size for older people, there was other evidence that the shots were effective.

Image: A vial containing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen next to some syringes on a tray at the university hospital in Halle/Saale, eastern Germany (Jens Schlueter / AFP - Getty Images file)
Image: A vial containing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen next to some syringes on a tray at the university hospital in Halle/Saale, eastern Germany (Jens Schlueter / AFP - Getty Images file)

Furthermore, a group of Scottish universities published a study this week suggesting that the vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 94 percent — higher than the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

The decision to restrict the vaccine to younger people has meant Germany has not been able to give the most plentiful vaccine in its portfolio to older people.

German states, which are in charge of their individual vaccination drives, have also failed to invite enough people from the second and third priority groups, which include those with underlying health conditions, according to media reports in the country.

Now, European officials are scrambling to reassure the public, as well as updating their policies.

Germany is changing its vaccination priority list so that teachers are now included in the second priority group, and Health Minister Jens Spahn has requested it be given to the police force and the army.

Spahn made a point of saying it was a "privilege" to receive the "safe and effective" AstraZeneca shot, while Chancellor Angela Merkel warned people in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that "as long as vaccines are as scarce as they are at the moment, you can't choose what you want to be vaccinated with."

Recommended Stories

  • Most COVID-19 survivors appear to have a tenfold increase in protection against reinfection

    COVID-19 survivors tend to have a roughly tenfold increase in protection against the virus, according to a government-funded study published Wednesday. Why it matters: There have been some documented cases of reinfection leading to concern survivors don't gain any immunity. While there remain questions on how much or how long immunity lasts and what the impact of variants will be, this large set of observational data bolsters evidence there's some protection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined commercial SARS-CoV-2 antibody test data from 3.2 million U.S. patients from Jan. 1 and Aug. 23, 2020.Out of those who had tested antibody-negative initially and were later tested for active infection, they found 3% were positive for SARS-CoV-2 90 or more days later.Out of those who were antibody-positive initially and were later tested for active infection, they found only 0.3% were positive for SARS-CoV-2 90 or more days later."There's a tenfold decrease, which is essentially a 90% reduction in risk for people who are antibody positive," says Doug Lowy, co-author and deputy director of the National Cancer Institute, which conducted the study."It's something that has been hypothesized for a long time, but our study is by far the largest study to look at this, especially in the United States," Lowy says.Caveat: Because the study examines real-time data and was not done in a clinical trial setting, there are could be "confounders," or distorting factors, that affect results, Lowy points out. This means the tenfold protection is a rough average — in actuality, "maybe it's a threefold difference, and maybe it's a twentyfold difference."However, the results do closely match another recent NEJM study from the U.K. that also found a roughly tenfold difference, he says. What they're saying: Jennifer Juno, a senior research fellow at the University of Melbourne's Doherty Institute who was not part of the study, says "several studies now suggest that prior infection does indeed provide protection against re-infection, as we would expect.""The key questions we need to address now include understanding the duration of this protection, and the specific immune responses that are most strongly associated with protection," she says.Juno co-authored a different paper published last week in Nature Communications looking at the level of antibodies in people over a four-month period after infection. They found:People tend to have strong neutralizing antibodies initially that rapidly decline by about 50% within 55 days, but that decline slows and plateaus.And then other immune system actors pick up. The level of B cells that produce antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein increased over time in their study participants, rather than declined, Juno says."This is encouraging news, as it suggests that the immune system is generating a robust memory response to infection, which is likely to play a role in providing some protection from reinfection," she adds.The big picture: Vaccination is still highly recommended for those who've been infected before, both Lowy and Juno say. "Early studies suggest that individuals who were previously infected show substantial boosting of their antibody levels after receiving one dose of a COVID vaccine, which points to a great benefit of receiving the vaccine even if you have been previously infected," Juno says.Go deeper: The hurdles we face before reaching herd immunityMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • France admits it needs to repair the image of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after struggling to convince people to take it

    The admission came amid a wider trend of Europeans hesitating over the jab. Regulators say it is safe, but it has a more troubled history than others.

  • Experts Say Novavax’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shows ‘Very Promising’ Efficacy in Early Research

    It also relies on very different tech than its mRNA competitors.

  • Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, not to cherry-pick the brand they receive

    A third coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson could be approved for emergency use by the FDA by Friday, accelerating the US vaccine rollout.

  • Coronavirus infection leads to immunity that's comparable to a COVID-19 vaccine

    After 90 days, the immunity developed in response to a coronavirus infection is about as protective as a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study.

  • My Family Is Still Being Careful About COVID-19. Why Does It Feel Like We're the Only Ones?

    While we can’t and don’t offer medical advice—those questions should go to your doctor—we hope this column will help you sort through this stressful and confusing time. Your son’s physician should perform age-appropriate developmental screenings that can alert you to any potential issues.

  • California School Board VP Likens School Reopening to Slavery, ‘White Supremacist Ideology’

    The vice president of a California school board is drawing criticism after she compared returning teachers to in-person instruction to slavery and accused the 80 percent of parents in the district who want the school to reopen of exhibiting a “white supremacy ideology.” La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board Vice President Charda Bell-Fontenot grew increasingly hostile during a recent Zoom meeting as her fellow board members pressed for a vote on a school-reopening plan. “We have to give the teachers, we have to give the students, we have to give the parents a date,” one board member can be heard saying in a video of the meeting posted to Facebook. “We don’t have to give anybody any date. We don’t have to do anything we don’t want to do right now,” replies an off-screen speaker, who has been identified as Bell-Fontenot in media reports. “We don’t have to do anything we don’t want to do right now,” Bell-Fontenot adds. “That’s what you don’t understand. I don’t know where you’re getting information or who is telling you that we have to make a decision today, but that is not how this works.” The board member later says that “70 to 80 percent” of parents want their children to return to school. “The 70 and 80 percent, who are they?” the vice president asks. “I would like to know geographically from which school sites, which language group, and how they conducted this feedback. Where? Please give it to me before I can make a decision. I can’t make one. I can not make one. And I will not make one.” “Why are we forcing what seems like a very white-supremacist ideology to force people to comply with, you know, and conform?” she said. “Just letting you know, privilege, check it guys,” she adds. “I don’t want to be part of forcing anybody to do anything they don’t want to do, that’s what slavery is. I’m not going to be part of it.” The board on Tuesday ultimately voted 4–1 to approve Superintendent David Feliciano’s plan to reopen schools, according to NBC San Diego. Feliciano had pushed for a return to in-person instruction, citing new California Department of Public Health guidance that preschool to 6th-grade students may return to school in counties where case rates fall below 25 for five straight days. The reopening plan would see K–6 students learning via a hybrid model beginning April 19, with students split into two groups learning remotely via Zoom in the mornings and attending school in-person about twice a week.

  • Some common-cold antibodies may help fight COVID-19; vaccine side effects could hamper mammograms

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies to the six coronaviruses that cause common colds cannot "neutralize" the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but antibodies to two of them might at least help the body fend off severe illness from the new virus, a small preliminary study suggests. German researchers studied 60 patients with COVID-19, including 25 who were hospitalized but not critically ill, 19 who required intensive care unit admission, and 25 who did not get sick enough to be hospitalized.

  • Report on sex trafficking in Canada reveals a surprising demographic

    A new report that looks at the human trafficking transportation corridors throughout the country also reveals that Canadian women are most commonly the victims.

  • 'His face was in your windshield': Police skeptical South Dakota AG didn't know he fatally struck a pedestrian

    In more than three hours of interviews, South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg answers investigators' questions about his role in a fatal crash.

  • Ben Affleck Shares How His Divorce from Jennifer Garner Has Helped Him Become a Better Actor

    "I'm at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me," the actor said

  • J&J's coronavirus shot could dramatically accelerate the US vaccine rollout. Here's your new vaccination timeline.

    The nation could now distribute 500 million doses by the end of June - enough to vaccinate all of its adult population.

  • College library shut down after discovery of venomous ‘Mediterranean recluse’ spiders

    The building was closed for two days out of an abundance of caution

  • Ghana receives 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses

    COVAX is helping deliver doses of the COVID-19 vaccine globally, plus, the impact vaccinations in low- and middle-income countries can have on the rest of the world.

  • Engine failure on a Boeing 777 plane this weekend turned out OK. Here's why

    Engine failures on commercial planes happen with some frequency. Modern jets are designed to fly safely for a while even after one engine quits.

  • North Korea hacked Pfizer because it wants to sell bootleg COVID vaccines on the international black market, sources say

    North Korea is well-practiced at drug smuggling and hacking, and needs as much foreign currency as it can get.

  • Study Finds Pfizer-BioNTech Shot Could End Pandemic

    Feb.24 -- Medical researchers are saying the Pfizer-BioNTech shot could be the one to end the covid-19 pandemic. That comes after a study involving a million people in Israel. Bloomberg’s Rachel Chang reports on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Kim And Kanye Are Reportedly Not On The Same Page About How Their Kids Should Be Raised

    What they want "doesn't always match."

  • Liz Cheney says the GOP risks becoming known as 'the party of white supremacy'

    Rep. Liz Cheney said Republicans needed to "make clear we aren't the party of white supremacy" by standing against those who stormed the Capitol.

  • AT&T clashes with Tucker Carlson following 'misleading' segment

    After Tucker Carlson took shots at AT&T for a business relationship it has with a Chinese telecommunications company, China Telecom, AT&T fired back with an almost immediate retort. Carlson’s point of contention was AT&T’s opposition to sanctions threatened by the Trump administration in its waning days against Chinese telecommunications companies, including China Telecom. Though the threatened sanctions were never imposed, Trump administration officials accused these companies of aiding the Chinese government in carrying out human rights abuses. Carlson even went so far as to accuse AT&T of “siding with a company that had a hand in genocide in China.” AT&T quickly released a statement reading in part, “Unfortunately, the story that aired was misleading and failed to represent all the facts about the role AT&T plays in serving the telecommunications needs of American companies that operate around the world.” Along with the statement, AT&T included the information it provided to Tucker Carlson Tonight before the show aired, including the reason why the company opposed the sanctions, which Carlson left out of the segment. “Without a relationship with a licensed Chinese communications company, no non-Chinese provider can serve U.S. companies operating in China,” AT&T wrote. “In the absence of that, such support would be provided by a Chinese state-owned enterprise instead of AT&T or any other American company.”