'Once-in-a-decade' winter storm to blast Southeast with snow, sleet, freezing rain

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A winter storm was forecast to bring a miserable mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the Southeast on Friday and into early Saturday, meteorologists warned.

Several school systems canceled classes for Friday as the storm neared, and officials urged motorists to stay off the roads.

Winter weather advisories, winter storm and ice warnings were in effect Friday for dozens of counties from South Carolina to Virginia due to the approaching storm. The winter storm could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow around Norfolk, Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

LATEST UPDATES: Stay off icy roads, officials warn after winter ice storm blasts Carolinas, Southeast with snow, sleet, rain

Ice is likely in beach cities such as Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which "would cause significant impact to travel, along with stress to trees and power lines," the Weather Service added.

AccuWeather is calling it a "once-in-a-decade" ice storm for locations such as Wilmington and Myrtle Beach.

The heart of the storm's snow will focus on a region spanning from northeastern North Carolina to southeastern Virginia and the Atlantic beaches of Maryland, where 3 to 6 inches of snow was likely to fall, AccuWeather said.

WHAT IS LAKE-EFFECT SNOW? Crazy amounts can fall downwind of the Great Lakes

States of emergency declare in Carolinas, Virginia

The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia each declared states of emergency as the storm approached.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday that will remain in effect through Saturday, saying his executive order allows for greater flexibility in mobilizing people and resources to respond.

“I urge all Virginians to monitor their local weather forecasts and take personal safety precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their families,” Youngkin said in a statement. He urged people to stay off roads during hazardous conditions.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency at midweek, awaiting the second storm to hit the state in days. He said 114 National Guard troops were staging in central and eastern North Carolina to prepare to move to the affected areas. He said ice accumulations could cause extended power outages.

WHAT IS WIND CHILL?: Understanding the wind chill index and how it's calculated

Arctic blast: Temperatures drop to 30 below

The storm should move into the Atlantic by Saturday, however, temperatures below freezing early Saturday will mean untreated roads could remain slippery and hazardous, Weather.com said.

Meanwhile, an Arctic blast continued to make its presence felt across much of the central and eastern U.S. on Friday. Temperatures dipped to 30 below zero in parts of northern New York state on Friday morning, the Weather Service said.

Below-freezing daytime temperatures are forecast to be as far south as upstate South Carolina on Friday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter ice storm to blast Carolinas, Southeast with snow, sleet, rain

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Carolinas and Virginia brace for blast of ice, snow

    The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia each declared states of emergency ahead of the storm system that was forecast to blow in as mixed precipitation on Thursday, followed by a round of snow on Friday night into Saturday. The winter blast could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow around Norfolk, Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast

    Authorities along the North and South Carolina coast warned that ice accumulations could cause major power outages, while areas to the northeast, stretching into Virginia, could see several inches (centimeters) of snow. In North Carolina, a Delta Air Lines plane with 19 passengers on board skidded off the runway and rolled into mud while taxiing at snowy Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night, according to airport officials.

  • Trump Revives Beef With One Of His Most Bizarre Foes In Rambling 'Hannity' Call

    It's 2022, and the former president is still raving about windmills on Fox News.

  • Frigid cold, more rounds of snow coming to Midwest and East

    An Arctic air mass responsible for the lowest temperatures of the season so far in parts of the Midwest and East will run its course this weekend, but more waves of frigid air will follow, along with threats of snow and slippery travel conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Energy demands will remain high due to the extreme cold, and motorists and airline passengers should anticipate periodic delays from snow and icy conditions in the weather pattern. "This is typically the coldest time of

  • Virginia Mom Threatens to Bring ‘Loaded’ Guns to School If Her Kids Have to Mask Up

    Page County Schools via YouTubeA Virginia mom went off the rails during a school board meeting Thursday, threatening to bring a loaded gun to school if her kids were forced to wear face masks. Making matters worse, the woman, who appears to have little concern for health and safety during a pandemic, works as a dental hygienist.The Page County Public School board held a meeting on “opposing viewpoints” concerning COVID-19 precautions on Thursday evening. After a doctor from the Valley Health sys

  • Plane slides off runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, no injuries reported

    A plane briefly left the runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night as winter weather hit parts of the southeast, officials said.

  • Temperatures that are low enough to stop your smartphone from working

    As the calendar gets deeper in January and eventually February, AccuWeather forecasters warn that winter isn't going anywhere anytime soon. A large portion of the United States is going into an extended deep freeze, potentially sending temperatures to the lowest levels they have been in years. But how low does the temperature have to be for certain things like your smartphone or road salt to stop working? Road salt is a staple for most winter maintenance deicing programs, but at a specific tempe

  • 5 popular grocery shortages that are making shoppers so angry right now

    Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, up to and including the present day, shoppers have encountered the effects of everything from supply chain disruptions to pandemic-related labor constraints which have unfortunately led to grocery store shortages. Just as the effects of the pandemic are not evenly distributed around the country, though, neither are these kinds of products … The post 5 popular grocery shortages that are making shoppers so angry right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Giants to hire Bills’ Joe Schoen over Chiefs’ Ryan Poles for GM vacancy

    #Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen beat out #Chiefs ED of Player Personnel Ryan Poles for the #Giants general manager job.

  • La Palma residents return home post-volcano

    Eighty-year-old Sabino Leal Jeronimo is returning home for the first time in four months after being forced to leave.The home his grandparents built and in which he was born is covered in ash, after a volcanic eruption that lasted 85 days - only being declared over on Christmas day.And there's a lot of work to be done."I'll find a couple of friends to help me clean this up, more or less. Also upstairs. We are going to see if we are able to get the car out. First, I am going to clean the upper part from above, air it out, clean so that if I come, I will live upstairs when there is electricity and water."Jeronimo counts himself lucky that his home wasn't among the 3,000 buildings destroyed by molten rock.The only structural damage was the partial collapse of his garage - his car is still in there.On the island they're digging through volcanic ash piled ten feet high and it's all hands to the pump to get homes back in working order.But resident Isabel Fuentes believes issues are likely to persist for some time."This is a very big problem. People think that when they clean-up, this is over and we can now enter our homes. Look where the volcano is. When there is a storm and wind it will be blown back again. It won't be as much as it is now, but we are going to have this stuff in our homes for years and years. Right now, as it started to rain, it is as hard as cement."Jeronimo is one of 7,000 people from La Palma who were forced to leave their homes - living in a hotel provided by local authorities.So far he has had no official help with the clear-up mission at his home.The La Palma authorities have warned residents to clear ash wearing masks and protective clothing and avoid entering basements where toxic gases could still be trapped. They have offered help to vulnerable populations and people whose homes are unstable.

  • IRS Warns You Won't Be Able to File Online Without Doing This First

    The start of a new tax season is fast approaching. This year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is strongly encouraging people to stick to filing their taxes online and not on paper, as the agency is already struggling under the weight of a backlog of paper returns from last year. But before you do that, you should be aware of a major change from the IRS that might affect the way you're able to file online and access other online tools. Read on to find out what you must do first before filing y

  • Earth's glaciers are melting rapidly. It's not too late to save them.

    Human activity is accelerating glacier melt so fast that glacier collapse is occurring in mere decades, or even faster.

  • Meat Loaf, rock superstar who once attended Lubbock Christian, dies at 74

    Meat Loaf, a Dallas native, once attended Lubbock Christian College when it was a junior college before eventually transferring to North Texas State University.

  • Going to Lambeau for the Packers-49ers game? Expect early snow, then falling temperatures

    Packers and 49ers fans attending Saturday night's game should expect temperatures to drop into the single digits by the end of the game, the National Weather Service in Green Bay says.

  • What Putin's Ukraine options look like

    The Biden administration is framing Russian escalation in Ukraine as almost a foregone conclusion, but the Russians are still at the table and Vladimir Putin may be seeking concessions from the West rather than a military confrontation with Kyiv.Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva, contended in a speech Thursday from Berlin that Putin's intentions are clear: "He's laying the groundwork for an invasion becaus

  • Dogged determination: Pueblo West family wins big with 'bully' buddies

    A Pueblo West family wins big with beloved squishy-faced breeds at American Bully Kennel Club event and plans to judge a Pueblo dog show in June.

  • Here are the top Evansville-area athletes for week of January 17-22

    Here are the top Evansville-area athletes for the week of January 17-22

  • With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland

    Kofi Cockburn's absence gives No. 17 Illinois another obstacle to overcome. The Illini found out how difficult that might be when Donta Scott and Maryland dominated the paint. Scott scored a career-high 25 points, and the Terrapins beat the Illini 81-65 on Friday night with Cockburn sidelined because of a concussion.

  • Cold today with some snow tonight

    Highs will be 25-30 with wind chills in the teens and 20s

  • Winter storm packing snow and ice hit Southeast, mid-Atlantic coast

    A potent storm brought snow and ice to parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday and Friday night, affecting a narrow zone around the Atlantic coast this time. Amid airport issues and closed roads, major travel disruptions along portions of the Interstates 85 and 95 corridors of Virginia and the Carolinas are expected to continue on Saturday morning. "It's already below freezing, it's already pure freezing rain, so it looks like this is a textbook event to overperform in terms of the ice