Once the future, US now captive to its past

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Bryant - BBC News, New York
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brooklyn Bridge
Brooklyn Bridge

My New York commute takes less than 25 minutes, but skirts the broad outlines of almost 250 years of American history.

I take the ferry that crosses the mouth of the East River, the churning waters through which George Washington once evacuated some 9,000 troops right under the noses of the British redcoats - an escape that proved pivotal to the outcome of the Revolutionary War.

On the port side, I can peer across to the Statue of Liberty, that beacon of hope for millions of new immigrants. On the starboard side are the skyscrapers of Manhattan, those emblems of New World ambition. Towering above me is the Brooklyn Bridge, a feat of engineering from the late 19th Century that was the moonshot of its day.

From the ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan, I walk up Wall Street, passing Federal Hall, the site where Washington was inaugurated as America's first president. Directly across from the general's bronze statue is the New York Stock Exchange, where the market crashes of 1929 and 2008 posed such a threat to the US capitalist system.

At the top of Wall Street is the cemetery of Trinity Church, where one of the most storied founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, is interred. Then I turn right on to Broadway, with the gothic turrets of what was once the world's tallest tower, the Woolworth Building, in front of me, and the Art Deco halo of the Chrysler Building shimmering in the far distance.

A left takes me into Zuccotti Park, which after the Great Recession became the tent-strewn home of the Occupy Wall Street movement. Then I walk the final short stretch to the edge of what, in pre-pandemic times, was a busy but quiet plaza scattered with people talking in hushed tones. There, two square sunken reflecting pools mark the footprints of the Twin Towers - memorials of modern America's most awful day.

Mounted police in Wall Street
Protesters battled police in Wall Street in 2011

Not every American has so much history on their doorstep. But it surrounds them nonetheless. Permeating their lives. Colouring their politics. Determining their relationship to the here and now.

When the pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, some of its members chanted "1776", believing they were acting in the same insurrectionary spirit as the revolutionaries who overwhelmed the British.

The gun lobby here continually invokes the Second Amendment, even though it was only in 2008 that the Supreme Court affirmed the individual's constitutional right to bear arms.

Nostalgic nationalism explained much of the appeal of Donald Trump's ringing slogan Make America Great Again, even though he rarely specified what halcyon era he was harking back to. That partly explained its genius: voters were left to conjure up American dreamscapes in the minds.

  • From Our Own Correspondent has insight and analysis from BBC journalists, correspondents and writers from around the world

  • Listen on BBC Sounds, get the podcast or listen on the BBC World Service, or on Radio 4 on Saturdays at 11:30 BST

One of Trump's final acts as president was to release the 1776 Report, which sought to overturn what the presidential commission behind it called "the radicalised view of American history". It was a rejoinder to the 1619 Project from the New York Times, a series of articles and talks which emphasised the African-American experience and endurance of white supremacy in the American story. 1619, of course, was the year when 20 enslaved Africans first arrived on these shores.

The Black Lives Matter campaign has its roots in that story, and also segregation and the unfinished business of the civil rights era. Many statues memorialising the Confederacy have now been toppled and torn down. Younger Democrats especially are driven by a galvanising idea, that historical wrongs need urgently to be righted, especially when it comes to race.

Lateif Dickerson handles some of his rifles at his gun instruction headquarters in New Jersey
Gun sales have spiked due to fears Biden will tighten laws

Thus, in modern-day America, there is no such thing as a bygone era. The battlefields of yesteryear are also combat zones of today. The political geography of America is increasingly being shaped by a politicised historiography. The past is viewed through a partisan prism.

Polling conducted by the American Historical Association has shown, for instance, that Democrats believe that people of colour and women do not receive sufficient attention.

Republicans think that the military, religious groups and the Founding Fathers have been neglected. And at the root of these conflicting views lies a fundamental divide. Republicans overwhelmingly believe that American history should be celebrated, while Democrats think that history has to be reckoned with and atoned for.

Conservatives accuse liberals of promoting what they call a woke interpretation, heavy on self-flagellation and light on self-congratulation. Liberals often dismiss conservative takes as chest-thumping cartoons or out-dated movies, like Gone with the Wind.

Rather than agreeing on a collective national story, the trend has been towards separate narratives. Black History Month. LGBT History Month. Italian-American History Month. Native-American Heritage Month. History has become hyphenated. But it's also more complete. And it's no longer written solely by the winners. Marginalised voices are telling stories that need to be heard.

In a country where the national conversation has become so binary and simplistic, complex narratives have also become harder to convey. But it's the very contradictions of the American story that help us make more sense of it.

Read more from Nick

The hand that penned the Declaration of Independence, with its bold statement that all men are created equal, also authored a scientific defence of white supremacy. Abraham Lincoln called for the emancipation of slaves but did not believe in racial equality. The military that helped defeat fascism during World War II was segregated by race. A nation that likes to think of itself as being a city on a hill has often adopted a bunker mentality.

But even if this history doesn't lend itself to easy celebration, does that mean it should be cancelled or erased? A San Francisco education board recently voted to rename 44 schools, including those honouring George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. A committee advising the mayor of the District of Columbia recommended the renaming of dozens of parks, buildings and schools, stripping them of the names of seven presidents, including Thomas Jefferson and even Washington himself.

One of the driving ideas on the left right now is presentism: the notion that figures from the past can legitimately be judged by contemporary mores and values. So the Founding Fathers are cast less as architects of the new Republic, and more as slaveholders and white oppressors.

One of the more cerebral ideas on the right, by contrast, is originalism: the belief that you can only make sense of America's foundational document if you understand the intentions of its authors at the time it was adopted. Its essentially saying 18th Century history should be our modern-day guide.

The contextualisation of memorials offers something of a middle ground, but it's hard to reach any contextual consensus. Should the Lincoln Memorial come with a spoiler alert? Should schoolchildren be taught to question the very name of the nation's capital?

Lincoln Memorial
Even Abraham Lincoln, memorialised on Washington's National Mall, has become a contested historical figure

US history is so fiercely contested because so much of it is unresolved. Issues that divided the Founding Fathers are still up for debate. How far should the federal government encroach into the everyday lives of Americans? How should power be divided between the three branches of government? Should small states have the same number of senators as the most populous? Should residents of Washington DC have representation as well as taxation?

As for historical events that tend to bind the country together, they are often founded on feel-good myths. Thanksgiving is a case in point. The story of the Pilgrims happily breaking bread with Native Americans soon after crossing the Atlantic has promoted the perception that indigenous people gladly welcomed European outsiders to these shores. It ignores the murderous brutality of white settlement and the invasion of native land.

Historical amnesia is yet another problem: the banishment of inconvenient memories. The internment of Asian Americans at the start of World War Two is often swept under the carpet, partly because it's a blot on the record of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a liberal icon. The Tulsa massacre has often been ignored. For many supporters of Donald Trump, it's as if January 6th, the storming of the US Capitol, never happened.

And then there's fake history - the deliberately fictitious and fraudulent narratives intended to mould an alternative reality. A majority of Republicans, for example, still tell pollsters they believe that Joe Biden somehow stole the presidential election, even though clearly he did not.

Nick Bryant in 2003
Nick's reporting from the US spans decades

When I came to United States as a wide-eyed teenager in the mid-1980s, one of the things that seduced me about America was its preoccupation with the future. Almost four decades on, I'm struck by how it remains captive to its past.

Rather than being cyclic, history feels depressingly looping. We keep on revisiting the same arguments. We keep on going over the same ground.

"We cannot escape our history." The words of Abraham Lincoln seem even more redolent now than they did at the time of the Civil War. Competing versions of the American past have created antagonistic versions of the American present. It helps explain why the nation so often feels like it is in a state of cold civil war, and why I feel that I have been reporting for so many years on two Americas.

I should end by saying that I won't be making my daily commute anymore. Not because of Covid. Thankfully, the city is opening up. Rather it's because I'll soon be leaving New York, and also the BBC.

For more than a quarter of a century, I've occupied a seat in the stalls of history. Thank you for letting me share with you so much of what I've seen.

Follow Nick on Twitter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘magic’ 60 seconds of Euro 96 which changed England’s tournament

    Darren Anderton played on that famous afternoon and Wembley and tells The Independent about the goal which defined an England generation

  • Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020

    A new-look Italy is impressing with its offensive flair at the European Championship. Midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored two goals Wednesday and the Azzurri beat Switzerland 3-0 to become the first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, and they did it with a game to spare. “I’m fortunate to have great players who enjoy playing soccer, like to have fun and take some risks — which is the essence of soccer,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

  • Nasdaq nears record as Fed rate hikes seen far out on horizon

    The Nasdaq Composite neared a record high Thursday as investors rotated into growth stocks after digesting the Federal Reserve’s plan to exit from the emergency measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ‘Living fossil’ fish lives to 100. Moms may not want to see how long they’re pregnant for

    This giant person-sized fish is still around from dinosaur times

  • Rampaging bear in Japan injures 4 before being shot dead

    A wild brown bear on the the loose all night in a city in northern Japan wounded four people, entered a military camp and disrupted flights at an airport Friday before being shot and killed by authorities. The bear was seen wandering through the streets of Sapporo in the early hours of Friday, triggering a number of calls to police. Over the next eight hours, Hokkaido prefectural police said the bear injured a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s before attacking a soldier.

  • The 44 Percent: Juneteenth, Black women led fight for reparations

    The other day I saw a tweet that asked how can students expect to learn about Juneteenth when states are banning critical race theory from classrooms. It’s a salient question, especially now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday.

  • Apple Daily: Hong Kong police raid sparks rush on newspapers

    The pro-democracy newspaper printed a bumper 500,000 copies after police arrested five senior staff.

  • 'Living fossil' fish may live for up to a century

    The coelacanth was thought to live for about 20 years, but a new study suggests it's nearer 100.

  • College Student Killed Entire Family After Dad Said ‘Find a Job or Move Out’: Cops

    Linn County JailAlexander Jackson, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, called police Tuesday morning in a panic, claiming a masked intruder had shot him and his father inside their home.When Cedar Rapid officers arrived at the scene, they found Jackson’s parents and his 19-year-old sister—a high-achieving student who introduced then-presidential candidate Andrew Yang during his 2019 visit to Iowa—fatally shot in different rooms of the expansive house. Jackson had suffered a gunshot wound t

  • $500K reward in California road rage case remains a mystery — Will it be paid?

    Will someone ever claim the $500K reward in the fatal road rage shooting involving 6-year-old Aiden Leos? Experts weigh in.

  • Russian scientists warn of possible new 'Moscow variant'

    Russian authorities are investigating a possible new Covid variant amid a sudden spike in cases. On Wednesday the country reported 13,397 new cases - around half of which were in the capital, Moscow - and 396 deaths. The more transmissible Delta variant - now detected in 74 countries and behind India’s devastating second wave of Covid - has been identified in Russia but there are also fears that a new Moscow variant might be behind the recent spike in cases. Denis Logunov, deputy director of the

  • Satellite photos show China's progress on the new aircraft carrier expected to give its naval power a boost

    Experts said that when the new carrier enters service, "it will be a formidable addition to China's navy."

  • Inside Spoonflower’s $225 million deal with Shutterfly

    N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: June 18, 2021

  • Live updates Wednesday: Silence on solicitor conflicts in Murdaugh case

    SLED has set up a 24-hour tip line dedicated to taking tips on the Murdaugh case.

  • Transgender students now protected under Title IX

    The secretary of education said all LGBTQ+ students "deserve the opportunity to learn and thrive in schools that are free from discrimination."

  • Elizabeth Banks Signs Audible First-Look Podcast Deal, Starting With Her Show About Sexuality (EXCLUSIVE)

    Add “podcast host” to Elizabeth Banks’ multihyphenate résumé. Banks has inked a multi-project development and first-look deal with Audible. The actor-producer-writer-director has set up two exclusive podcast projects with Audible under the pact: “My Body, My Podcast,” hosted by Banks, above sex, motherhood and more; and “Fugly,” a scripted ensemble comedy. The six-episode “My Body, […]

  • Gun-waving Missouri couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors, agrees to give up weapons

    When several hundred demonstrators marched past their home in June of 2020, the couple waved weapons at them.

  • Gun evidence detailed in Minneapolis task force shooting

    The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has said evidence indicates Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was Black, fired his gun before he was killed June 3 in a parking ramp in the city's Uptown neighborhood by members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force. Authorities have said Smith was wanted on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a gun. Search warrant affidavits filed this week in Hennepin County District Court show that 15 cartridge casings from police firearms were found outside of the SUV in which Smith was sitting and six cartridge casings from another gun were found inside.

  • Toxic Workplaces in ‘Industry,’ ‘It’s a Sin,’ ‘Emily in Paris’ Limit Success of the Young

    Few shows have captured the experience of being a young person in a cutthroat workplace quite like “Industry.” The HBO drama centers on a group of bright-eyed graduates entering the shark-infested waters of investment banking and is one of several Emmy contenders, including HBO Max’s “It’s a Sin” and Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” that explore […]

  • Peru's electoral board says it is working at top speed to resolve election questions

    Peru's electoral board said on Thursday it was working at top speed to check contested votes from the June 6 presidential election to be able to "promptly" declare the final results and end swirling tension and uncertainty. Jorge Salas, president of the National Elections Jury, said in a message on Twitter that the organization's full staff would be working through the weekend to ensure the checking of contested votes was "expedited." Socialist Pedro Castillo claimed victory https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/perus-castillo-leads-election-with-501-votes-after-all-ballots-tallied-2021-06-15 this week after the vote count gave him a slender lead over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori.