Once a garage, odd Pennsylvania house for sale intrigues TikTok. See transformation

A peculiar home is make the rounds on a popular TikTok page after listing in Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania, for $699,900.

Why is that? Well, because the house is a garage. A legit garage.

“Check out this unique property in Fountain Hill! Currently used as a loft-style residence with over 4000 sq ft of open space this property has so many possibilities,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Interior

The residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. According to the listing, the owner converted the space well, and it includes a living room and gym area. And, because it’s a garage, there’s a place to park a vehicle.

Because who doesn’t want to keep an eye on their car by keeping it inside the house?

“Listen, if the biggest house you can afford is a garage, by all means — but this place is outside Allentown, Pennsylvania, for $700,000,” the creator of the TikTok page @Zillowtastrophes said in a video about the listing.

“Sure, it’s 4,000 square feet, but again you’re living in a garage and you’re two hours away from New York or Philly.”

Kitchen area

She takes her viewers on a tour of the space and points out oddities throughout, including a grill in the living room and a massive, safe-like heavy door to one of the bedrooms.

People in the comment section were, well, flummoxed.

“I’m into this but for like 150k,” one person pointed out.

Bedroom

“I kinda love it tbh but that price is insane,” someone expressed.

“It could be a really sick live-in studio/workshop tho. I see the vision,” another wrote.

“The wires stress me out too,” one person agreed.

