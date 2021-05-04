Once GOP governor of Florida, Crist now runs as Democrat

  • U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, gestures during a campaign rally as he announces his run for Florida governor Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, gestures during a campaign rally as he annouces his run for Florida governor Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020 file photo, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., before Jill Biden speaks to supporters while campaigning for her husband Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, during a campaign rally in Tampa, Fla. Crist, who served as Florida governor for a single term before running for other positions, is seeking the state's highest office once again — this time as a Democrat. Crist on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, released videos leaving no doubt the campaign is on. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
1 / 3

Crist Governor

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, gestures during a campaign rally as he announces his run for Florida governor Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CURT ANDERSON
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as Florida governor for a single term before running other offices, is seeking the state’s highest office once again — this time as a Democrat.

After releasing videos Tuesday confirming his candidacy, Christ held an outdoor rally that sought to contrast his record with that of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I'm running so you will be in charge again,” Crist told the crowd at a campaign kickoff rally in St. Petersburg. “No, friends, it will not be easy, but nothing worth doing is.”

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Agricuture Commissionr Nikki Fried and former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham are frequently mentioned as potential Democratic candidates. There may well be others.

In Tallahassee, Fried told reporters her aim is clear on running for governor, but it's not quite time to announce anything.

“As the only statewide elected Democrat it makes absolute sense for me to be running for governor. But today is not the day for me to be making this announcement,” Fried said.

Crist has some built-in advantages in terms of name recognition and a strong fund-raising network, said Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

“He certainly has a shot to win. I'm not sure he will,” Jewett said. “He has been around the block.”

Crist, 64, does have a political resume that's hard to beat.

Crist served in the state Senate through the 1990s, then decided take on then-U.S. Sen. Bob Graham — one of Florida's most popular politicians. Crist lost.

After that, he served as state education commissioner, then as Florida attorney general. Next on the list was an unusual three-way race against U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2010, in which Crist ran as independent. Rubio won re-election.

Then, after becoming a Democrat, Crist lost in 2014 to then-Gov. Rick Scott. Crist has now served three terms in the U.S. House.

In a recent interview, Crist said he has given this latest political foray a lot of thought.

“If you feel up to the task, and people are telling you it's time, I want to do it," Crist said.

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination for governor will take on DeSantis, who polls show remains popular in Florida. But Crist noted how often Florida statewide races are often settled by mere hundreds or even fewer votes.

“I really am an optimist. There are wins and losses in life," Crist said “I think people deserve someone who has a servant's heart.”

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Charlie Crist likely to launch campaign for Florida governor

    Charlie Crist is making a "major announcement" Tuesday morning in St. Pete, and odds are strong that he'll tell us he plans to be the first Democrat to officially step up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.Driving the news: Crist formed a political committee named "Friends of Charlie Crist," which would allow him to start raising money for a 2022 state-level election, Florida Politics reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd sources told publisher Peter Schorsch the Republican governor-turned-Democratic congressman has been making phone calls to local elected officials, donors, and activists to see how they felt about it. The response was "overwhelmingly positive."Why it matters: Crist, 64, would be the first Democrat to announce a run, but the field could get crowded. Insiders suspect popular U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief, will also run, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida's only statewide-elected Democrat, is considering it, too, among others.Don't forget former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, whom Crist unseated in 2016. Jolly defected from the GOP and has been mulling a run for governor as an independent.What they're saying: Crist's strengths at this stage are his fundraising skills, his appeal to moderates and the name recognition that comes from serving as education commissioner, attorney general and governor of the Sunshine State.Yes, but: Crist hasn't won a statewide election in 15 years, and last time he did it was as a Republican, the Tampa Bay Times points out.He lost a three-way race for U.S. Senate as an independent in 2010. Four years later, he was the Democratic Party's nominee for governor but lost to then-Gov. Rick Scott.The big picture: The move could put his congressional seat at risk for Democrats, who are fighting historical head winds that tend to punish the president's party in midterm elections, per the Washington Post.And the Republican state legislature will draw new district maps next year that could make his Pinellas County district more Republican.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Charlie Crist declares another run for Florida governor

    ST. PETERSBURG — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist officially launched his campaign for Florida governor on Tuesday, the first major candidate to jump into the Democratic primary with hopes of taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. Ahead of a 10:30 a.m. announcement in St. Petersburg, Crist confirmed on Twitter that he was running, ending months of speculation about his political future. In a video ...

  • Column: What new New Deal? Biden's big spending doesn't make him FDR

    FDR's transformative agenda was a direct result of popular support. Biden's agenda is closer to the opposite.

  • Ted Cruz: Texas is fighting back against big businesses that threaten oil, gas jobs

    The Legislature is protecting jobs with a bill that would pull state investment funds from firms that divest from fossil fuel companies.

  • Editorial: COVID 'herd immunity' may be out of reach. Deal with it

    The U.S. may not reach the magical 'herd immunity' level anytime soon, but with a constant and consistent focus on normalizing vaccinations and mitigating real risk we can manage to live with this virus.

  • Smuggling charges filed after 97 migrants found in Texas home

    Migrants were found locked in two bedrooms inside the single-family Houston home, investigators say.

  • Falcons 2021 draft profile: EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

    The Atlanta Falcons needed a pass rusher in this draft to add to the rotation and Adetokunbo Ogundeji was their attempt at filling the role. Atlanta will utilize Ogundeji in both an outside linebacker and defensive end role playing in Dean Pees' multiple defensive scheme.

  • COVID-19: Exam-style classroom seating, activity groups capped at 5 in schools

    Schools and educational institutions will see enhanced safe management measures (SMMs), such as exam-style fixed classroom seating and activities groups reduced from eight persons to five persons.

  • US to reallocate vaccine to states in need amid sharp drop in vaccinations: Live COVID-19 updates

    The Biden administration will begin allocating vaccine doses away from states with lower demand to those where demand remains high.

  • As Covid ravages India, the diaspora pledges help

    After a concerning call with his mother in New Delhi about the gravity of the Covid-19 crisis in India, Priyank Lathwal said he felt an urgent need to help.

  • Search for missing New York college student

    Buffalo State sophomore Saniyya Dennis was last seen leaving her dorm nine days ago. ABC News' Christine Sloan has details.

  • As Lebanese cry for justice, politics paralyzes the system

    Even after she was taken off an investigation into alleged financial crimes by a money transfer company, the defiant Lebanese prosecutor charged ahead. Ghada Aoun obtained data from Mecattaf Holding Company that she contends will reveal the identities of people who sneaked billions of dollars out of Lebanon amid the financial meltdown that has hit the country. The move was part of a public feud between Aoun and Lebanon’s state prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, who had dismissed her from the case, saying she’d overstepped with two earlier raids.

  • NFL Insider reacts to Giants drafting Georgia LB Azeez Ojulari at No. 50 | 2021 NFL Draft

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how the Giants got one of their favorite players in the 2021 NFL Draft in Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Vacchiano points out that the Giants were able to maximize value and stockpile more assets by trading down for a second time and still getting the guy they wanted. About Ralph Vacchiano Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

  • Fears over devastating third COVID wave in UK are 'diminishing', says Prof Neil Ferguson

    Professor Neil Ferguson said the latest COVID data was 'very encouraging'.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order suspending all local COVID-19 restrictions in state

    According to the Florida Department of Health, the state on May 2 registered a seven-day 6.4% positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases.

  • James out, Schröder enters virus protocol for reeling Lakers

    With LeBron James still working himself back to full strength from a sprained right ankle, the Los Angeles Lakers found out Monday they'll be without their other point guard for more than a week. Coach Frank Vogel said James and Dennis Schröder were out for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vogel said he was sitting James in the second game of a back-to-back after the four-time MVP experienced ankle soreness during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

  • COVID-19 shrouds low-friction session; DeSantis is big winner; Charlie Crist mounts comeback

    It’s Monday, May 3, and it’s over. The 2021 legislative session is behind us, and you’re not going to find too many denizens of the Florida Capitol who are going to suggest that’s a bad thing. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Rebel Wilson opens up about her struggle with infertility

    The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to connect with her fans who are also experiencing infertility.

  • ‘Never again’ starts in school. Time to update Holocaust curriculum in Florida | Opinion

    Once only found on the extreme fringes of society, Holocaust denial, revisionism and anti-Semitism have seeped into our communities, houses of worship and, sadly, into our schools. When the principal of a public school in Boca Raton told a parent that, “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened,” it made international headlines, and he was fired. It also led many parents and School Board members to ask how the Nazis’ systematic murder of 6 million Jews was being taught in our schools.

  • Police search for missing Buffalo State College student

    Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College more than a week ago on April 24, authorities said.