Once a highly praised Hartford charter school leader in Hartford, Michael Sharpe pleads innocent to four gunpoint sexual assaults

Michael M. Sharpe, whose Hartford-based charter school network got tens of millions of dollars in financing from the state before the Courant revealed his resume was phony and he had a criminal history, denied in court Monday that he is guilty of new charges — the gunpoint sexual assaults of four women in the 1980s.

Sharpe’s appearance in Superior Court Monday — older, heavier, downcast and soft-spoken — was in contrast to the assertive educator who, two decades ago, took the high-performing Jumoke Academy charter school created by his mother and met with disaster trying to market it as the national answer to under-performing city schools.

The sexual assault charges date to the spring and summer of 1984, decades before Sharpe became embroiled in the controversies over Jumoke Academy and the Family Urban Schools of Excellence, or FUSE, the management company he created in 2012 to run the educational program he was expanding from Hartford to New Haven, Bridgeport and Louisiana.

The cold case unit of the Chief State’s Attorney’s office charged Sharpe, 70, with the sexual assaults — four counts of first-degree kidnapping with a firearm — in November after learning of a positive DNA match with the victims through a national database of DNA samples.

Genetic material on trash taken from the house where Sharpe lives matched biological evidence taken from the victims. The investigators then obtained a warrant to take a DNA sample from Sharpe, and confirmed the match.

Sharpe, who now lives in Marlborough, said little in court other than he was pleading not guilty to the sexual assault charge and wants to be tried by a jury. He is accused of assaulting a 25-year-old woman in Bloomfield, a 30-year-old woman in Middletown, a 24-year-old woman in Windsor and a 24-year-old woman in Rocky Hill.

In each case, the victims told police that they were confronted in their homes by an intruder, who pointed a gun at each of them, told them not to scream and then sexually assaulted them. In at least two cases, the victims said the intruder had claimed to have just shot someone before breaking into their home.

The four assaults were part of a series of at least seven such crimes in the Hartford area in the summer of 1984. A police task force was formed to investigate the matter. No arrest was made until Sharpe’s.

By pleading not guilty in court, Sharpe turned down a plea bargain deal that would have sentenced him to 25 years in prison. If convicted at trial, he could face as much as 100 years — 25 years for each assault.

Although Sharpe was not suspected in the attacks, he was charged in later years with financial crimes that, in retrospect, raise questions about how he came to be a school administrator and the recipient of millions of dollars in educational funding,

In 1985, a year after the rapes, he was accused of and pleaded guilty to forgery for falsifying documents he used to get a $415,000 loan from the City of Hartford to redevelop an apartment building.

He was next arrested in San Francisco, where he had been hired as real estate manager for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. Not long after, he was ensnared in a federal corruption investigation and pleaded guilty in 1989 to embezzling more than $100,000. He served 2½ years in prison and, in the early 1990s, was returned to prison for a probation violation.

Back in Connecticut in 1999, Sharpe was hired as a paraprofessional at Jumoke Academy by his mother, school founder Thelma Ellis Dickerson. Dickerson, a former member of the Hartford School Board, founded the Hartford charter school in 1997 out of frustration with the achievement gap between students of color and their white peers. State education officials recognized the school for producing high test scores among a predominantly Black student population.

It appears that no government official ever ran a background check on Sharpe. In 2003, he had become the Jumoke CEO. A decade later, what had become a charter school group had received $53 million in state grants.

Sharpe’s career in education began unraveling in 2014, when the Courant reported that his resume appeared to have been contrived. Sharpe referred to himself as having a doctorate in education, when he did not. He also underreported his criminal history. A state investigation revealed an array of problems with Sharpe’s management and reported the school network’s solvency was endangered by questionable real estate transactions.

Sharpe is living under house arrest with relatives. He has been ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and was released on a promise to appear in court in part because of health conditions, which he has said include leukemia, cardiac issues, diabetes and sleep apnea.