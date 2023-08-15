Once a Hollywood party hot spot, this carefully restored estate is for sale for $20M

A meticulously restored estate overlooking the skyline of Los Angeles that — once a hot spot for fabulous Hollywood parties — has hit the market for nearly $20 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

The home at 1457 Blue Jay Way was once owned by British film producer and actor David Niven Jr. Count former California Governor and U.S. President Ronald Reagan among the home’s notable guests back in the day.

Today, the coveted enclave where the mansion sits, known as the Bird Streets, has been home to celebrities such as Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jerry Seinfeld, Ariana Grande and Calvin Klein, according to The Agency.

The 9,800-square-foot custom Italianate residence is one of the largest flat lots of land on Blue Jay Way. Dubbed “The Regency,” the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house holds ocean views, as well.

The property hit the market earlier this summer for the first time since 2012. Originally designed by notable architect Bob Ray Offenhauser, the mansion has been restored and expanded by the current owners.

The home, which last sold in 2013 for $4.25 million, is owned in a family trust under the name of investment manager Bruce Garratt, according to public records.

Hollywood Regency-style details abound throughout the home, which features tall, 14-foot ceilings, several ornate chandeliers and other fine amenities, including:

▪ Fully appointed chef’s kitchen

▪ 14-seat indoor movie theater

▪ Music studio

▪ Two vegetable gardens, an herb garden and more than 80 fruit trees

▪ Gym and wellness area with double Jacuzzi spas, custom Nordic Spruce sauna and Carrara marble steam shower

▪ Outdoor access off every bedroom

▪ Temperature-controlled, 486-bottle wine cellar and wet bar

▪ Large flat backyard lawn space

“With awe-inspiring city and ocean views, The Regency seamlessly blends Hollywood history with contemporary living and curated design,” according to the listing.

David Niven Jr. is the son of Oscar-winning actor David Niven, who died in 1983.

