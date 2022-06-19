Once-Hot Stock Offering Market Buckles Under Recession Risk

Julia Fioretti and Swetha Gopinath
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The market for share sales hasn’t been this bad in nearly two decades, with few willing to take a chance in a grim investment climate.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Just $198 billion worth of initial public offerings and follow-on sales have been priced so far this year, a 70% drop from a year ago. That puts them on track for the lowest first-half haul since 2005, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

RIght now, who can blame sellers for holding back? The alternative is the challenge of trying to find willing buyers in a stock market down 20% this year as surging inflation, aggressive central bank interest-rate hikes and the risk of a global recession erode sentiment.

And any lingering hopes for a pickup in IPO action keep getting ground down. The Federal Reserve jacked up rates by the most since 1994 on Wednesday, and even after a bounce on Friday, the S&P 500 suffered yet another weekly loss.

“Until relatively recently there was a well-balanced expectation for high quality IPOs to come to market in September,” said James Palmer, Bank of America Corp.’s head of EMEA equity capital markets. “But given market events over the last two weeks, that’s re-weighted the degree of hope.”

In addition to heightened volatility and uncertainty, the underperformance of some high-profile 2021 listings is another reason for caution.

Among those that have recently thrown in the towel are Coca-Cola Co., which delayed the planned IPO of a part of its stake in an African bottler, and Asian insurer FWD Group Holdings Ltd., said to have postponed a $1 billion listing in Hong Kong.

Those that have forged ahead had to temper expectations. Life Insurance Corporation of India, once slated to number among the largest fundraisings of the year, slashed the size of its IPO by about 60%.

The drop in volumes has been particularly pronounced in the US, where just $47 billion of equity offerings have been priced, an 85% fall from a year ago.

A boom in blank-check listings helped propel US IPOs to record levels last year, but that has since turned to bust as regulators clamp down on the sector.

Cross-border listings from China, once a steady source of business for New York’s investment bankers, have also stalled amid higher regulatory scrutiny in the aftermath of Didi Global Inc.’s debacle.

Follow-on offerings have been few and far between as last year’s IPOs, typically the top candidates, sell off at a faster pace than the broader market.

“It’s highly improbable we’ll see a re-opening pre-summer, but we should see a pick-up in activity on the other side,” said Gareth McCartney, global co-head of equity capital markets at UBS Group AG.

With quick-fire block trades being easier to execute than long-drawn out IPOs, bankers expect to see large holders opportunistically sell down stakes in the second half of the year. Fresh fundraising by listed companies, even on the spot market, is likely to lag behind stake sales.

Some of this year’s biggest deals are in listed companies, such as a $6.2 selldown in Eletrobras in Brazil and a $6.7 billion share placement by China’s CATL, the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric cars.

A few markets have bucked the trend, most notably the Middle East. IPOs there are heading for a record first half as high oil prices and equity inflows shield the region. Energy giant Saudi Aramco is lining up a number of offerings for the second half, seeking to take advantage of elevated commodity prices.

Elsewhere, there’s no dearth of candidates waiting for the right moment. They include chip designer Arm Ltd., whose owner Softbank Group Corp. aims to list the company by next March, Thai Beverage Pcl’s brewery business, which is making its third attempt at going public, and Volkswagen AG’s planned share sale of Porsche.

Market conditions are also creating incentives for a second-half rebound in other transactions, such as convertible bond sales and spinoffs.

“We are now going through the bottom of the market, waiting for the revival,” said Shi Qi, head of ECM at China International Capital Corp. “The key question at the moment is just about the timing of the rebound.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Caledonia Investments plc ( LON:CLDN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of August to...

  • How the Energy Market Buckled in a Fossil-Fuel Superpower

    (Bloomberg) -- The failure of one of the world’s most sophisticated power markets this week in Australia has set alarms ringing over the challenge faced even by developed nations in managing and regulating the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsNea

  • We Think H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Analysis-Europe's summer of discontent reveals travel sector labour crisis

    After 21 years as a service agent at Air France, Karim Djeffal left his job during the COVID-19 pandemic to start his own job-coaching consultancy. Djeffal offers a taste of what airports and airlines across Europe are up against as they race to hire thousands to cope with resurgent demand, dubbed "revenge travel" as people seek to make up for vacations lost during the pandemic. Airports in Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands have tried offering perks including pay rises and bonuses for workers who refer a friend.

  • Why Ford Stock Crashed This Week, but Could Rebound

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock plunged 14.5% this week at its lowest point in trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There are multiple factors behind Ford stock's steep fall these days, four of which stand out: macroeconomic concerns, a large recall, a hot-selling electric vehicle (EV) hitting a roadblock, and a sharp dip in sales in Ford's second-largest market. While that pretty much sums up Ford's challenges in the U.S., Europe isn't faring any better.

  • Bank of Japan Should Stick to Easing Policy, PM Kishida Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Bank of Japan’s policy of monetary easing should remain on track for now, considering the negative impact a change would have on smaller companies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsNearly All of Wall Street – and

  • TSX posts biggest weekly decline in two years as energy slides

    Canada's main stock index fell on Friday to close out its worst week in more than two years, as the energy sector continued its recent losing streak and offset gains by technology and consumer discretionary stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 73.58 points, or 0.4%, at 18,930.48, its lowest closing level since March 2021. For the week, the TSX was down 6.6%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2020.

  • Fed Rate Hike Pushes Mortgage Rates to Highest Since 1987

    After the Federal Reserve took aggressive action to raise its benchmark interest rate, mortgage rates rose at their fastest pace since 1987. The New York Times reported that as of June 16, rates on...

  • Here's Where Investors Took Cover in Miserable Week for Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been an ugly week for tech stocks. But it turns out that investors who stuck with the likes of Oracle Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. -- cash generating, dividend-paying companies -- managed to beat the market. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsNea

  • The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

    You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...

  • How Boeing is fighting back from disaster – and killing off the 747

    Inside Boeing’s cavernous factory at Everett, 30 miles north of Seattle, engineers quietly put the final touches to its new Jumbo Jet.

  • Malaysia Airlines nearing decision on replacing 21 A330s - CEO

    Malaysia Airlines plans to announce a decision on replacing its fleet of 21 Airbus A330 widebodies with more fuel-efficient new-generation planes around mid- to late July, its chief executive said on Sunday. Malaysia Airlines has A350s in its fleet and had placed a provisional order for 787s in 2017 but let the deal lapse. Izham said Malaysia Airlines, which cut its debt burden by more than half as part of a restructuring agreed with creditors last year, hoped to return to a profit in 2023.

  • ECB’s Rehn Underscores Commitment to Contain Bond-Market Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsNearly All of Wall Street – and the Fed – Botched Calls for 2022The European Central Bank intends to ensure that its mon

  • These money and investing tips can help you be smarter in a bear market that might not be average

    Bonds haven’t protected you from the bear market in stocks. Research dating to the 1800s shows the staying power of residential real estate. A shrewd contrarian strategy is to buy when the stock market drops 20%.

  • Revlon Has Declared Bankruptcy. More Defaults Could Be on the Way.

    With fears that a recession is looming, there could be more defaults on the way for U.S. companies as the macroeconomic environment sours, warns S&P Global.

  • The Fed is now following its 1994 playbook — when aggressive rate hikes led to a 'bond market massacre'

    Fed chair Jerome Powell looks increasingly likely to copy Alan Greenspan's 1994 playbook - when interest rates doubled to 6% in just 16 months.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 337 Shares in This Dividend Stock

    With a giant portfolio of properties to support its generous dividend, this reliable REIT pays you each month.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively tumbled by 17%, 22%, and 33%. There's no question that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during a bear market can weigh on investors' psyche. This makes corrections and bear markets the opportune time to put your money to work.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Another crypto lending platform is freezing withdrawals as the industry's downward spiral continues

    Babel Finance will temporarily stop allowing users to take out their crypto holdings, the second lending firm to do so this week behind Celsius.