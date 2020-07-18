The once humble pickup has gone full-on luxury — here are my favorite swanky features

Business Insider

Let me tell you about my first pickup truck.



It was a 1980s-vintage Mazda B2200. It had a five-speed manual, a single plastic bench seat, crank windows, and an AM/FM radio.

High luxury it wasn't. But it was my truck, and I loved it. I used it for ... well, you name it. Hundreds of miles driving back and forth to college, cleanup jobs, camping trips, helping friends move. The I gave it to my brother and he drove the wheels off.

Fast-forward a few decades and the world has changed. Pickups were utilitarian vehicles when I was a youngster. You found them on farms and ranches, not in the driveways of homes in the well-heeled communities.

These days, a full-size pickup from the Detroit Big Three can easily hang with a sedan from Audi, BMW, or Mercedes when it comes to luxury appointments. That's a good thing for pickup truck makers, as all those extras have led to historically high transaction prices for vehicles that already sell in the millions of units annually. A top-line Ford F-150 can go for more than $70,000, and the entire F-Series brings in over $40 billion in annual revenue for the Blue Oval.

That has translated into historic profits since the financial crisis, enabling General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to fill their coffers with cash.

Let's take a closer look at the markets' current roster of full-size pickups and review some of their more luxurious features, from interiors to exteriors, from infotainment systems to cool extras:

Let's start with the king of the hill: the Ford F-150! Intent on keeping its crown as the bestselling vehicle in the US since 1982, Ford loaded the already upscale trim levels of the truck with even more extras.

Take a look back at the truck's humble beginnings. Here we have the F1 from 1948. You'd have been hard-pressed to find one of these anywhere but on a farm or ranch.

What a difference more than half a century makes! The top trim levels of the F-150 aren't quite equal to Mercedes-Benz when it comes to interiors, but they're definitely competitive. This my number-one feature, on this pickup.

