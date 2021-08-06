Once Largely Covid Free, Asia Economies Are Now Upended by Delta

Michael Heath and Karen Leigh
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The delta variant is challenging the part of the world that’s been most successful in blunting the economic impact of Covid-19, with Asian countries that snuffed it out locking down again as the virus returns, and others seeing the world’s highest death rates.

Just 12 months ago, the Asia-Pacific region’s rapid containment of Covid-19 made them the envy of the world as the virus ravaged the U.S. and Europe. Now, from Seoul to Sydney, Bangkok to Beijing, authorities are reimposing growth-sapping restrictions as low vaccination rates in many of those places leave their populations vulnerable.

So far, it’s consumers who are bearing the brunt. The central bank in Australia, where two-thirds of the population are confined at home after delta slipped through the strict travel quarantine system, estimates spending drops about 15% during lockdowns.

China is imposing internal travel and movement restrictions in the middle of the summer break as infections return to places like Wuhan and Beijing, prompting reductions in forecasts for growth in the world’s second-biggest economy. Cases there jumped to a six-month high on Friday of 101 infections, with delta reaching regions that account for 38% of national gross domestic product.

Supply chains from Vietnam to Thailand, where outbreaks are surging, have also been interrupted, with factories that make goods for Nike Inc. and Adidas AG shutting down over virus restrictions, potentially missing out on the crucial holiday shopping season. That raises the prospect of Asia’s delta hit reverberating worldwide, if exports are delayed longer term.

“The current delta wave in Asia may snarl production networks further,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “The risk is that growth scars linger for longer.”

The deterioration in outlook, both for virus containment and economic growth, is in contrast to western economies like the U.K. where high vaccination rates are blunting the impact of delta and travel reopening is progressing.

There’s a common theme among many Asia-Pacific economies that enjoyed early success with limiting the virus’s damage: complacency. With fatalities low, authorities in South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are among those whose vaccine rollouts lagged behind; their inoculation rates are now in the bottom 10 among the 38 OECD member states.

All except New Zealand have been hit by delta, with infections over the last month surging roughly threefold in South Korea, quadrupling in Japan and climbing 642% in Australia.

East China Sea

Japan’s Olympics -- meant to be an economic bonanza -- turned bust as spectators were kept out amid yet another state of emergency imposed in Tokyo and elsewhere. While there has been no spread of the virus among mostly vaccinated global athletes, delta has surged through the local population outside of the Olympic Village, pushing cases to a record of 5,042 in the capital on Thursday.

In a sign of frustration over the stop-start cycle of emergency, Japanese are paying less attention to calls for caution with foot traffic at train stations up and many bars and restaurants openly flouting government requests to close early.

Japan recently earned the dubious distinction of being one of only two advanced economies to have its growth outlook cut by the International Monetary Fund. Asia’s largest retailer, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co., lowered its full-year operating profit outlook in July partly due to Japan’s Covid restrictions and those in other Asian markets.

Across the East China Sea, China’s delta outbreak is intensifying economic risks in the second half, coming after a deadly flood and softness in exports and investment. Social distancing measures will likely weigh on a fragile recovery in retail spending during the peak summer holiday period. Airlines’ seating capacity in China has declined 10% from the previous week, and travel booking sites reported a surge in cancellations.

“We have no customers at all because no one is allowed to move around freely anymore,” said a sales manager surnamed Xie who works at a hotel in Zhangjiajie, a tourist destination in central China’s Hunan province where delta has flared. The 30-room hotel usually rakes in 2 million yuan ($309,000) in monthly sales during the summer holidays, but business has ground to a halt since authorities closed tourist locations on July 30.

“July and August were supposed to be the busiest months for us. There’s nothing we can do but to wait and tough it out,” he said.

Visitation in Macau, the Chinese territory that’s the world’s biggest gaming hub, is also set to tumble after the first cluster of local cases there in more than a year.

Over in South Korea -- where just 14% of the population has been fully vaccinated -- about 30% of its 205,000 cases came in the past two months alone. The worst spike since the pandemic began forced President Moon Jae-in to put Seoul under semi-lockdown, banning gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.

Yet the Bank of Korea insists the recovery is still on track. It’s a similar story down in Australia, where the central bank is sticking to plans to taper weekly bond purchases even as it acknowledges GDP is all but certain to contract this quarter.

In part, this reflects lags in monetary policy, but it’s also the experience of past lockdowns, when economies bounced back quickly.

Still, the delta variant has been altering calculations and its highly contagious nature may leave a longer-tail impact on places that overcame previous waves.

Indonesia Epicenter

Southeast Asia is now emerging as one of the world’s worst hit regions, recently overtaking Latin America with the highest weekly death rate. At the epicenter is Indonesia, where the death toll this week surged past 100,000, though President Joko Widodo is resisting stricter movement curbs that would further dent the region’s biggest economy.

The debate over whether to lock down is particularly fraught in Thailand, as well as neighboring Vietnam, as trade has been one of the few economic bright spots. The Federation of Thai Industries recently warned that quarantines and mobility restrictions are causing labor shortages, forcing companies to cut production.

The disruption is being felt by American retailers, who are growingly concerned that their shelves may not be fully stocked for the peak holiday shopping season. The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s Chief Executive Steve Lamar has asked U.S. President Joe Biden to “immediately ramp up distribution of excess U.S. vaccines to Vietnam and other key partner countries” including Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Over in India, where the delta strain was first identified last year, a deadly second wave that left millions jobless and thousands dead has been ebbing. But the fallout is substantial: the IMF last month slashed its forecast for the year to March 2022 to 9.5%, from 12.5% just three months earlier.

Then there’s Singapore, the prosperous city-state at the heart of the Southeast Asian region. It has struggled to make a planned transition from low cases and strict safety protocols to a “new normal” where Covid-19 is endemic as long as hospitalizations and deaths are limited.

A recent rise in delta infections forced the government to pull back and re-impose restrictions, though it’s now pledged to reopen in September, when vaccination among the population reaches a very high level.

“Our calculation of existing levels of vaccine, vaccine availability and run rate show that Singapore will be the first to reach the threshold of 80%,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis. “This means that it will be the first to exit in Asia.”

For the rest of the region, leaving the pandemic behind remains a distant proposition.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK house prices return to growth in July - Halifax

    British house prices rose in July after falling in June as demand for bigger homes following pandemic lockdowns helped to soften the impact of a reduced tax break for buyers, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday. House prices last month were 0.4% higher than in June when they fell by a monthly 0.6%, Halifax said. Russell Galley, Halifax managing director, said he expected the market to settle after the recent buying surge which was driven by the tax incentive, but a shortage of home on the market was likely to support prices.

  • Envestnet, inc (ENV) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ENV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia by Delta and Cheap Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s move to push up the cost of its oil in Asia may backfire as an outbreak of the delta virus variant in China damps demand, while the U.S. and Russia offer more competitively priced alternatives.Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel to the highest in at least four months for September sales to the region. While that’s less than the difference in the Dubai structure Aramco references in its pricing, demand for these medium and

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • Biden’s Electric Vehicle Goal Means Billions in Spending. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • Idaho’s gas prices top national average by 61 cents a gallon. Here’s where it stings less

    “It’s not unheard of for Idaho’s average price to be 20 or 30 cents higher than the national average.”

  • Qatar Airways 'ordered' to ground 13 Airbus planes: airline

    Qatar Airways said on Thursday that it had been ordered by regulators in the Gulf state to ground 13 of its Airbus A350 aircraft over the rapid degradation of fuselage surfaces.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • China's Sinovac to invest $60 million in vaccine facility in Chile

    Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac Biotech Ltd on Wednesday said it will build a fill-and-finish vaccine plant in Chile with an investment of $60 million, consolidating its presence in the Latin American nation that has used its COVID-19 shot the most. Chile has run one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns, so far fully vaccinating more than 60% of its population, including with 19.6 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac already delivered. Sinovac will also build a research and development center in the northern region of Antofagasta.

  • Amazon is introducing measures to reduce the amount of inventory it destroys after probes found it trashes millions of items a year

    A new program will let third-party vendors resell items that were returned instead of sending them to the trash.

  • Analysis-Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices

    A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.

  • Analyst Report: Lam Research Corp.

    Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services that are vital to the production of semiconductors. It offers a range of products used in thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning processes. Lam has grown its addressable market to about 34% of total industry spending on wafer fabrication equipment, partly by merging with Novellus Systems in 2012. The customer base includes makers of memory and logic chips, with system shipments to makers of nonvolatile (flash) memory devices representing 50%-75% of revenue.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's top court on Friday handed Amazon.com Inc a major victory in a dispute where it sought to block its partner Future Group from selling $3.4 billion in retail assets to rival Reliance Industries. The outcome of the tussle involving two of the world’s richest men, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani, is seen reshaping India’s pandemic-hit shopping sector https://www.reuters.com/article/amazon-india-future-reliance-idUSKBN2871AM and decide if Amazon can blunt Reliance's dominance of the country's nearly trillion-dollar retail market.

  • Fire levels much of small Northern California town

    A raging wildfire that swept through the tiny Northern California mountain town of Greenville has leveled most of its historic downtown and left blocks of homes in ashes. (Aug. 5)

  • Man beaten during Sharpstown-area robbery, HPD says

    The wanted suspect likely followed the man from the bank, not realizing he only made a deposit and didn't have any cash.

  • The 25 Richest Billionaires Who Aren’t in Tech

    For founders and CEOs, technology has been one of the most lucrative industries for years. Dating back to the dot-com bubble days, tech companies have come with incredibly high price tags. While...