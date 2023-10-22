‘Once in a lifetime’ fish could shatter Alabama record. See the massive catch

Fishermen in Alabama have possibly broken a state record with a massive blue marlin catch.

A video posted to Facebook by the Mobile Big Game Fishing Club on Oct. 19 shows the fish weigh in at 1,145 pounds at a marina in Orange Beach.

“We dream about fish like this and there is nothing like it, once in a lifetime for sure,” angler Scooter Anderson told WKRG.

It took Anderson about two hours to land the massive marlin using a 130 pound test line on the “Best Trait” boat, according to Orange Beach Alabama’s website.

It should take a week or two to confirm they beat the current state record, which is 851.9 pounds, according to WEAR.

The current record blue marlin was caught in July 2020 by an angler from Louisiana, according to Outdoor Alabama.

“It feels pretty amazing to be able to encounter a fish like that. They don’t come very often,” the boat’s captain, Chris Mowad, told WKRG.

They caught the blue marlin about 125 miles offshore, Mowad said, according to WEAR.

Anderson told WKRG they needed another boat’s assistance to help get the fish onboard.

Orange Beach is about 50 miles southeast of Mobile.