Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon will lead to uptick of cicadas across Illinois in 2024

Sooner than you think, summer will be here in Illinois. With that comes all of the fun and frivolity that comes with it — hot days, family vacations, fireworks, barbecues — and that distinct buzzing noise that comes with the territory.

Cicadas are a typical feature of summer in Illinois, but this year could bring a double dose of the symphonic critters. Two separate periodical cicada broods will be arriving and making a lot of noise, more than is typical for cicadas in the summertime.

Here's what you can expect from this year's dueling broods of cicadas.

So, what are cicadas?

Cicadas are large insects that produce a distinct sound and have a pair of wings and two differing sets of eyes.

Their sound, the buzzing noise that is a persistent soundtrack of summer, is largely produced through tymbals near the abdomen of the men. It can be musical in nature and split into three separate categories: congregational songs, courtship songs and a squawk when they are in danger.

Most cicadas are divided into two distinct subgroups: annual cicadas, which make their appearances each year during the summer, and periodical cicadas, which emerge from the ground in 13-and 17-year cycles after they feed on the roots of trees.

Why are we going to see an uptick in cicadas this year?

Normally, only a single brood of periodical cicadas joins with their yearly counterparts each year. 2024 is shaping up to be much different, with one 13-year group of cicadas, Brood XIX, and another 17-year brood, Brood XIII, to pop up in large portions of the state of Illinois.

Cicadas are common all over the country in the summer, but Kacie Athey, a specialty crops entomologist with the University of Illinois Extension, said that this is the first time since 1803 that two broods of cicadas are coming out all at once.

"We won't see this phenomenon again until 2245," Athey said.

When will the cicadas arrive?

The cicadas will arrive earlier than expected, from their typical mid-summer arrival to a late-spring arrival in May and June.

What impact do cicadas have on the environment?

Because of their sheer numbers, periodical cicadas can be a problem for commercial fruit producers and people who run orchards. Athey says that when cicadas mate, the females have a kind of saw that cut through tall twigs on trees, laying their eggs in those spaces.

Many of the control mechanisms that Athey recommends for this kind of damage aren't recommended for you in your home, but she does recommend that for any kind of young tree, people should put some mesh down around the tree to ensure that the damage isn't too deep.

"I would never recommend that homeowners use insecticides against them, because they aren't doing that kind of harm," Athey said. "As long as they are listening for them, and they are loud, and following the scouting recommendations, it doesn't tend to become a problem provided that you're controlling for them."

Will the cicada noise be louder this year as a result?

Indeed, Athey says that with double the cicadas, double the noise will be in the works.

"Given the numbers that we see, male cicada calling (may range from) 90-100 decibels," Athey said. "Depending on where you're at, if you're in an area where you're right over where they're coming, you'll also see a lot of holes in the ground where they crawl out."

Are cicadas harmful to humans?

No, cicadas don't pose any sort of harm to us humans, as Athey says they don't bite and they don't sting.

"They're super cool and they're weird because they suck on tree roots for 13-17 years and then they come out all at once," Athey said. "They are not harmful."

She encourages people to appreciate what they have in cicadas and in this unique instance of something that only comes around every 220 years or so with the dueling broods.

